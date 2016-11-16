GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar at highest since 2003; oil falls in choppy trade

* S&P 500 financial stocks fall after seven-day rally
* Emerging market stocks end higher
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 16 The U.S. dollar index touched a
near 14-year high on Wednesday, while oil prices fell in a
volatile session as traders were caught between a build in U.S.
stockpiles and the chance of an agreement on an output cut.
On Wall Street, declines in bank stocks more than offset
gains in the technology sector. The S&P 500 had ended on Tuesday
at a 10-week high while the Dow industrials set a record close,
fueled by a post-U.S. election rally.
"People with money on the sidelines are looking for a place
to put it. They're looking for names that haven't rallied as
much and ones that have rallied are taking a bit of a breather,"
said Paul Hickey, co-founder at research firm Bespoke Investment
Group in Harrison, New York.
The dollar has surged in the past week, tracking Treasury
yields higher on the expectation that increased U.S government
spending could trigger higher inflation and force the Federal
Reserve to tighten monetary policy more quickly than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.92 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 18,868.14, the S&P 500 lost 3.45
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,176.94 while the Nasdaq Composite
added 18.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,294.58.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.21
percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
edged down 0.11 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.7 percent but
remained near a four-month low hit Monday.
VOLATILE OIL, STRONG GREENBACK
Oil prices fell in choppy trading as the market weighed
Russia's comments on a possible meeting with Saudi Arabia about
output cuts against a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude storage
build.
U.S. crude last fell 0.9 percent to $45.41 a barrel
and Brent traded at $46.42, down 1.1 percent on the day.
Crude had risen more than 1 percent after a statement from the
Russian energy minister.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plans to cut taxes and
increase infrastructure spending could boost economic activity
while adding to the deficit, and his proposals to deport illegal
immigrants and impose tariffs on cheap imports are seen driving
inflation higher.
That prospect triggered a selloff in U.S. bonds that lifted
yields across the board, and raised expectations that U.S.
interest rates will rise faster than previously anticipated,
giving support to the dollar.
U.S. interest rate futures are pricing in an 81 percent
chance of a rate hike of 25 basis points at the next Fed
meeting, scheduled for December.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
a basket of currencies, hit 100.57, its highest since
April 2003. It was last up 0.14 percent at 100.37.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0686, while the yen
was little changed at 109.09 per dollar, having earlier
fallen to 109.75. The greenback rose to an eight-year high
against the Chinese yuan of 6.8798 yuan.
"The market has gone a bit too far ahead of itself. It looks
vulnerable for a short-term pullback," said Mazen Issa, senior
currency strategist at TD Securities in New York, referring to
the dollar rally.
The recent sharp gains in the dollar may cause Fed
policymakers to reconsider raising rates because of its
repercussions on U.S. exports, analysts said.
"It's reaching its limit. It could feed back negatively on
U.S. growth," Joachim Fels, global economic adviser at Pimco,
said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New
York.
Weaker-than-forecast U.S. producer prices and industrial
production data on Wednesday supported Treasury prices and
capped dollar gains.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price
to yield 2.2172 percent, down from 2.238 percent on Tuesday.
Spot gold fell 0.0 percent to $1,224.80 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.04 percent to $1,225.00.
Copper fell 1.7 percent to $5,433.15 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew, Scott DiSavino, Richard
Leong and Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James
Dalgleish)