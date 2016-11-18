GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strongest in 13 years; bond yields rise

* Wall Street slips, led by healthcare decline
* Dollar index set for biggest 2-week rise in 20 months
* Oil gains 5 pct on the week on OPEC hopes
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The U.S. dollar climbed on
Friday to its highest level since 2003 on continued bets on
faster inflation and higher interest rates, while Treasuries
resumed a selloff that left yields at their highest levels of
the year.
A growing perception that the economic policies of U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump will lift consumer prices pushed
the dollar higher.
On Wall Street, the tech- and biotech-heavy Nasdaq Composite
hit a record intraday high before slipping lower. The Dow
industrials and S&P 500 were also near record highs despite the
day's decline.
"I see the market kind of churning here because it's had a
very decent move...," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York. "The economy
does still have to catch up to valuation, considering yields are
higher and they're continuing to rise."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.89 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 18,867.93, the S&P 500 lost 5.22
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,181.9 while the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.46 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,320.83.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks closed
higher for an 11th straight session, its longest such streak
since 2003.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.54
percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
fell 0.51 percent.
Emerging market stocks fell 0.3 percent and
remained near a four-month low hit Monday.
The U.S. dollar's rise against the yen raised hopes
of an earnings boost to Japanese exporters, helping lift the
Nikkei average to a 10-month high.
BOND SELLOFF RESUMES
Last week's unexpected U.S. election victory from political
neophyte Trump has led to a repricing of assets, most notably in
currency and bond markets.
Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Friday he
is leaning towards supporting a rate rise in December, adding
that a plethora of potential changes under Trump could affect
future policy.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0593, while the yen
weakened to 110.83, having earlier fallen to 110.92 per
dollar.
The dollar index hit a high of 101.48, its highest
level since April 2003. It has risen over 4 percent in the last
two weeks, its biggest fortnightly rise since March 2015.
The election's outcome briefly spooked financial markets
worldwide but they quickly reversed course as traders seized on
tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending which Trump
campaigned on as positives for the greenback.
"It has caused a wave of dollar buying across the board,"
said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago.
To be sure, it is unclear how many if any of these proposals
would materialize. Trump's stance on immigration and trade, if
they become law, could hurt the dollar, analysts said.
The yield on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 2.355 percent, which was the highest since
December. Yields on Treasuries of all maturities have registered
the largest two-week gains in more than five years as investors
have dumped U.S. government debt since Election Day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in
price.
Oil prices settled higher, closing out a strong week amid
growing expectations that OPEC will cap production.
Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,209.00 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,208.80 an
ounce.
Copper fell 1.3 percent to $5,423.15 a tonne.
