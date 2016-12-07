GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street jumps with bond prices as markets await ECB meeting

* U.S. stocks rise with dividend stocks strong, healthcare
down
* U.S. Treasury prices rise ahead of ECB meeting
* Banks lead European shares higher, euro edges up vs dollar
* Oil dips on U.S. inventory date, doubts on impact of OPEC
deal
(Updates to late afternoon, adds comment)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Dec 7 U.S. stocks rose along with bond
prices on Wednesday as investors prepared for the European
Central Bank to signal an extension of its bond-buying at its
Thursday meeting.
The euro gained slightly against the dollar as investors
also waited for possible indications on when the ECB will begin
paring bond purchases under its quantitative easing program.
Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose following a
large block purchase of 10-year Treasury note futures after
disappointing overseas data pushed foreign yields lower.
"There's a little bit of a bond market rally going on
certainly in the long end so that means dividend stocks feel
better," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance
Trust Capital Partners in Chicago. "People are short covering
ahead of the ECB announcements tomorrow. Lower rates on the
continent is constructive for growth and good for equity."
The S&P 500's telecommunications and REIT
sectors were the biggest drivers for the U.S.
benchmark index while healthcare stocks were the
biggest drag after President-elect Donald Trump said in an
interview he would bring down drug pricing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 265.77
points, or 1.38 percent, to 19,517.55, the S&P 500 had
gained 23.71 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,235.94 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 55.52 points, or 1.04 percent, to
5,388.53.
Oil prices fell on bearish U.S. petroleum inventory data and
doubts that production cuts promised by Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia would be enough
to drain a global crude glut.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 85
cents to $53.10 a barrel. U.S. light crude was down $1.07
at $49.07 a barrel.
ITALIAN BANKS RALLY
Earlier on the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose
0.9 percent while Italy's FTSE MIB share index gained
2 percent to hit its highest point since May as the country's
banking stocks continued a rally.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy's oldest bank, rose about
10.8 percent, and an index of Italian lenders' shares
rose 4.5 percent to its highest since June after
jumping 9 percent in the previous session.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Italy was preparing to take
a 2-billion-euro controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi as
prospects of a private funding rescue faded following Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's decision to resign after voters rejected
his constitutional reform proposals.
The euro edged up 0.4 percent to $1.076. The dollar
index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket
of six major peers, was down 0.3 percent.
"I don't think in a real sense the ECB can afford to be
hawkish," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank
in Toronto. "Growth is picking up somewhat, but generally
speaking inflationary pressures and inflationary expectations
are still very, very weak and that's their mandate."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were down 4 basis
points from late on Tuesday to 2.354 percent. They had reached
2.492 percent on Dec. 1, their highest level since July 2015,
according to Reuters data.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei
added 0.7 percent. Chinese shares gained 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Karen Brettell in
New York, Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru, Nigel Stephenson
in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and John Geddie, Jemima Kelly,
Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)