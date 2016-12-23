GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks little changed, dollar near 14-year peak in thin trading

(Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, quotes, changes
dateline, previous LONDON)
* Wall Street little moved in thin trading
* Dollar, bonds, commodities in tight range before holiday
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Dec 23 Key stock indexes around the
world were little changed, as were the dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields, in thin trading ahead of a holiday weekend for
Christmas.
The dollar held steady against a basket of major
currencies, lingering about half a percent below a 14-year peak
set earlier this week.
U.S. Treasury prices were slightly firmer in thin volumes as
investors awaited economic data due to be released ahead of an
extended holiday weekend.
"We're a little stronger, the curve is a little flatter, but
volume has been anemic," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Trading volumes have been muted this week, which is also the
last full week of trading this year. U.S. markets will be shut
for the Christmas holiday on Monday.
U.S. equity indexes turned positive but remained near their
Thursday closing levels.
"With Christmas this weekend and New Year's just over a week
away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as
investors strategize for 2017," said Lukman Otunuga, research
analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.55 points, or
0.03 percent, to 19,925.43, the S&P 500 gained 1.52
points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,262.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.45 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,453.87.
European stocks were mixed, with banks edging higher after
two regional bellwethers settled investigations into U.S.
mortgage securities and a bailout for Italy's oldest bank, Monte
dei Paschi, was approved as the country's government looked to
end a protracted banking crisis that has gummed up the economy.
European shares were ostensibly flat with an index
of Italian lenders up 0.5 percent.
While Monte dei Paschi shares were suspended from trading,
Italian government bond yields fell, with 10-year yields
slipping to 1.81 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, which touched a five-month low on Thursday,
fell 0.48 percent, and was heading for a weekly drop of more
than 2 percent in a second consecutive week of declines.
Japan's Nikkei, closed for a holiday on Friday, was
up 0.1 percent for the week. The index has posted seven straight
weeks of gains, its longest winning streak since early 2013,
boosted by the yen's weakness in the face of a surging dollar.
Gold edged higher as the dollar retreated from a 14-year
peak, tempting some buyers to take advantage of a near 10-month
low in prices after six straight weeks of decline.
Crude oil futures slipped below $55 a barrel as the stronger
dollar weighed and as higher Libyan output threatened to counter
some of the supply cuts planned by OPEC and other producers.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Alex Lawler in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)