GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up, oil gains in thin holiday volume

(Updates to U.S. market close)
* Oil prices gain ahead of expected output cuts
* U.S. consumer data gives extra support to stocks
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 27 Stocks edged higher on Tuesday
as trading in some of the world's major financial markets
resumed after a Christmas break, with oil also up, supported by
looming supply cuts.
Trading volume across markets was expected to remain thin,
as it usually is in the week between Christmas and New Year's.
Concerns about Italian banks, Chinese growth and U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist bent look set to
keep investors on edge into the start of 2017.
But expectations that the incoming administration will
champion a fiscal boost for the U.S. economy also have markets
betting on inflation and more growth overall that could benefit
companies globally.
Data on Tuesday showed American consumers' confidence shot
to its highest in more than 15 years in December as they saw
more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the
job market, while house prices continued their steady recovery
in October.
"It is a bit of a catch-up rally today, with leadership
today coming from areas such as healthcare and technology -
those that have not participated fairly in the rally," said Eric
Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve
at U.S. Bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.23 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 19,945.04, the S&P 500 gained 5.09
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,268.88 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,487.44.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up
0.08 percent, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.13 percent.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.26 percent.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan had risen 0.2 percent while
Japan's Nikkei closed little changed.
The U.S. dollar rose against the yen on the
stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and expectations for a
hawkish Federal Reserve, but remained below a recent 10-month
high.
"The dollar has been and is likely to continue to be
supported by expectations that a new administration in
Washington is going to be inflationary, and thus force the Fed
to raise U.S. borrowing costs at a faster pace in 2017," Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, said in a research note.
The dollar index gained 0.04 percent. The euro rose
0.03 percent to $1.0456.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a session
high at 2.576 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes last
fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.5614 percent.
"The (economic data) numbers were stronger than expected so
that kind of puts you in a direction, and the thinness in this
market probably puts you this far in that direction," said Lou
Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
"It doesn't take much selling or buying to push it one way
or another this week."
Oil prices rose on expectations of tighter supply once the
first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in 15
years takes effect on Sunday.
U.S. crude was last up 1.6 percent at $53.84 a barrel
and Brent traded at $56.04, up 1.6 percent on the day.
Trading was thin on Tuesday, with less than one-half of the
usual volume in futures contracts in West Texas Intermediate
crude oil.
"Some of the (OPEC) doubts people are showing are going to
have to be put to rest," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago. "There's a strong possibility that
we're going to rally into the end of the year."
Spot gold edged up and was last up 0.49 percent at
$1,139.17 an ounce.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Dion
Rabouin, Sam Forgione, Chuck Mikolajczak and David Gaffen;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)