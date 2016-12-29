GLOBAL MARKETS-Bank stocks weigh on shares; Dow backs further from 20,000

(Updates with U.S. close)
* Dow stumbles again at 20,000
* U.S. 10-year yield hits two-week low
* European banks weigh on stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 29 U.S. and European shares, the
dollar and bond yields all headed lower on Thursday, with
traders using the quiet holiday period to book some profits on
the heady gains stocks have seen in the final quarter of 2016
and reposition for the year ahead.
U.S. benchmark indexes were fractionally lower at the close
in the aftermath of the S&P 500's biggest drop in more
than two months a day earlier.
As in Europe, financial stocks, which have seen a tremendous
run since the U.S. presidential election on the back of higher
interest rates, were exerting the greatest downward pressure as
bond yields retreated further from their recent highs. U.S. and
European bank stocks both were down by more than 1.0 percent.
"We ran out of steam after the election rally. Now the
market is at fair value and now it is: 'What is going to come
next?'" said Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at
Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.
The stall on Wall Street put yet more distance between the
blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and the
much-vaunted 20,000 mark. The Dow has gained more than 8.0
percent since Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 U.S.
presidential election and has come to within 20 points of the
milestone repeatedly without successfully crossing the line.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.9 points, or
0.07 percent, to 19,819.78, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.66 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 2,249.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC
dropped 6.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,432.09.
The S&P 500 financial index .SPSY dropped 0.7 percent, the
worst-performing sector, but has still risen about 20 percent in
2016.
Europe's index of the leading 300 shares fell 0.5
percent. The yen's strength, along with a 17-percent slump in
Toshiba Corp's shares after news of potential massive
writedowns led to a downgrade to its credit ratings, contributed
to a 1.3-percent fall for the Nikkei.
U.S. Treasury yields fell across the curve and most hit
two-week lows on Thursday as investors bought safe-haven
government debt after a strong seven-year note auction on the
last full trading day of the year.
Analysts said the strong bid for seven-year paper, which
followed a strong five-year note auction on Wednesday, was
largely the result of an overzealous selloff that has gripped
bond markets since the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president, boosting yields for newly issued Treasuries.
"The auctions were so well bid because the yield is so much
higher," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed-income research for
US Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon. "At the end of
the day that's going to drive more dollars into any new
issuance."
In addition to the impact of Trump's election victory, which
has sent yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes from 1.83 percent
on Nov. 8 to 2.51 percent at their open Thursday, Vail said
year-end buying by investors to rebalance their portfolios has
increased appetite for government debt.
The 10-year note was last up 8/32 in price to
yield 2.48 percent. Yields earlier fell to 2.46 percent, their
lowest level since Dec. 14.
Yields on 30-year Treasury bonds fell to a three-week trough
of 3.06 percent after the auction. The long bond retraced that
move later and was up 2/32 in price to yield 3.08 percent.
Euro zone bond yields were also falling on concerns about
the strength of a rescue plan for Italian banks and normal
year-end caution.
Germany's 10-year yields hit their lowest in
seven weeks at 0.164 percent before recovering some ground,
after their discount to Treasury yields reached its widest on
record earlier in the week.
The U.S. dollar hit a 15-day low against the yen on Thursday
as traders used the quiet holiday period to take profits on the
dollar's recent gains, while a drop in U.S. Treasury yields on
waning risk appetite reduced the greenback's appeal.
The dollar was last down 0.5 percent against the yen
at 116.65 yen after falling as much as 0.9 percent in early
trading to 116.23 yen, its lowest level since Dec. 14. The
greenback had gained 11.5 percent against the Japanese currency
between the Nov. 8 U.S. election and Wednesday.
Those gains came partly as U.S. Treasury yields surged to
multi-month and multi-year peaks on a faster projected pace of
Federal Reserve interest rate increases next year and
expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies
would boost inflation.
"It's profit-taking," said Douglas Borthwick, managing
director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. "The
strong dollar that we've seen since the start of November seems
to be in a toppish environment." He also noted that trading
remained thin during the holiday period.
The euro was last up 0.71 percent against the dollar
at $1.0481 after touching a one-week high of $1.0493 in
afternoon trading, but was still on track to fall 3.5 percent
against the dollar this year.
In commodity markets, oil futures dipped on Thursday after a
surprise build in U.S. crude oil inventories reversed an advance
in prices that had boosted the benchmarks to their highest
levels since July last year.
U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose for the second straight
week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed, gaining 614,000 barrels last week versus analysts'
forecasts of a decline of 2.1 million barrels.
U.S. crude futures settled 29 cents, or 0.5 percent,
lower at $53.77 a barrel while Brent crude LCOc1 fell 8 cents,
or 0.1 percent, to $56.14 a barrel.
showed the surprise rise in U.S. crude inventories.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever
in London; Editing by Clive McKeef)