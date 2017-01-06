GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover ground after U.S. jobs report

* Major U.S. stock indexes hit record highs; Dow reaches for
20k
* Dollar rises, boosted by strong U.S. wage gains
* U.S. Treasury debt yields rise across the board
* Oil edges up; strong dollar, OPEC doubts keep buyers
cautious
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 6 Stocks overcame early weakness
and the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rallied on Friday after
data showed U.S. wages rose in December even as hiring slowed,
setting the economy up for further interest rate increases from
the Federal Reserve this year.
The stronger greenback weighed on dollar-denominated
commodity prices, but oil rose slightly on increased buying
ahead of the weekend.
Nonfarm payrolls rose less than expected in December, the
Labor Department said, but a rebound in wages highlighted
sustained labor market momentum that points to stronger growth
and could drive the Fed to consider raising rates as early as
the first quarter.
"There's still improvement to be made, especially with the
labor force participation rate being low, but conditions seem to
be close to what the Fed might be happy with," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, erased most of its earlier losses to trade little
changed. U.S. stocks advanced and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average came within one point of hitting 20,000 for the
first time ever.
U.S. equities have risen sharply since Donald Trump won the
U.S. election in November and while Friday's gains suggested the
rally is not yet over, some investors have grown cautious.
"The market's advance is understandable because of the
economic stimulus optimism associated with a new Trump
presidency," said CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall.
"But parabolic market advances traditionally experience
digestion of these gains, and I don't think this time will be
any different."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.51 points,
or 0.32 percent, to close at 19,963.8, the S&P 500 gained
7.98 points, or 0.351697 percent, to finish at 2,276.98 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 33.12 points, or 0.6 percent, to
end at 5,521.06.
Apple shares climbed 1.1 percent after Canada's
Competition Bureau did not find sufficient evidence the iPhone
maker had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a
two-year investigation into the company.
European shares rallied from the day's lows after the U.S.
jobs data. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
finished little changed at 1,444.97.
The dollar rose, boosted by the solid U.S. jobs report,
after tumbling the day before on mixed U.S. economic data and
apparent action by Chinese authorities to shore up the yuan.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, was up 0.66 percent to 102.19.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury debt yields rose across the
board. Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose from a
five-week trough, while those on 30-year bonds recovered from a
seven-week low following the jobs data.
"We definitely think rates are going to continue to climb
from here," said Justin Tabellione, senior fixed income
portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management
America in Chicago.
"I would not be surprised to see 10-year yields closer to 3
percent some time this year as soon as the summer, once we get
clarity on what's going to happen on the fiscal stimulus plan."
In late trading, the U.S. 10-year note was down
13/32 in price, yielding 2.419 percent, compared with 2.368
percent late on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the stronger dollar weighed on dollar-denominated
commodities.
Gold prices slipped from the previous day's one-month high
as the dollar strengthened. Spot gold fell 0.68 percent
to $1,172.33 an ounce.
Palladium however remained on track for its largest weekly
gain since March on record high U.S. car sales.
Oil rose slightly, ending the week higher, but gains were
limited by the stronger dollar and lingering doubts about
whether OPEC producers would stick to a deal to cut crude
output.
Brent crude settled up 21 cents, or 0.37 percent, at
$57.10 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled up 23 cents, or
0.43 percent, at $53.99.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by
Rodrigo Campos and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Noel
Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)