GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end lower, dollar sags as Trump trades ease

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* U.S. stocks slide, dollar falls after Trump short on
stimulus
* Oil consolidates after bounce; gold hits 7-week high
* U.S.-listed Fiat shares fall after EPA news
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 12 Wall Street stocks fell and the
U.S. dollar dropped to a five-week low on Thursday after
President-elect Donald Trump, in his eagerly-awaited news
briefing the previous day, failed to provide details on fiscal
policies that were expected to bolster the economy.
Investors were hoping for commentary on the new
administration's plans for fiscal stimulus and tax cuts.
Instead, Trump remarked on a broad range of topics such as the
Mexican wall, allegations of Russian hacking and his business
interests but left out what investors wanted to hear about -
fiscal spending.
Still, market participants were willing to cut Trump some
slack with just a week away from his inauguration and by late
afternoon, stocks and the dollar trimmed their losses, while
U.S. yields came off their lowest levels of the day.
"The positive outlook for the U.S. economy has not changed
since November," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "American companies
are adding jobs, paying more wages and optimism is on the rise."
She added that the market is still waiting for details on
Trump's fiscal policies, and said there is no reason to believe
he will not deliver on his promise of tax cuts and government
spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down
63.28 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,858.87, while the S&P 500
lost 4.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,2270.44. The
Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, dropped 16.16
points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,547.49, a day after hitting a
record high.
The dollar, meanwhile, hit a five-week trough against a
basket of major currencies and was on track for its worst week
since November. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against six major currencies, last traded down 0.4
percent at 101.38. The dollar also slid to a five-week low
versus the yen and last traded down 0.7 percent at 114.64 yen
.
Trump did not mention tariffs against Chinese exports, a
relief for Asian markets fearing the outbreak of a global trade
war. But there was more pain for the dollar as the euro drove
higher on ECB minutes showing a split over stimulus.
The President-elect's lack of policy detail put safety plays
such as bonds and gold back in favor. The retreating dollar also
brought relief for Brexit-bruised sterling and Turkey's
lira.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note prices rose 2/32, with
the yield down at 2.361 percent, although a soft
U.S. 30-year bond auction has boosted yields broadly.
European shares fell, bucking gains in Asia
overnight and weighed down by a 2 percent slump in healthcare
stocks after Trump had said pharmaceutical firms had
been "getting away with murder" with their prices.
U.S.-listed shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
were down 10.3 percent at $9.95 after the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Thursday accused the company of illegally
using hidden software that allowed significant excess diesel
emissions.
FIRMER COMMODITIES
In commodity markets, oil was higher, bolstered by news that
Saudi Arabia has cut oil output to its lowest in almost two
years, according to its energy minister. The world's largest oil
exporter is leading OPEC's drive to eradicate a global glut and
prop up prices.
U.S. crude was trading up 1.5 percent at $53.05 and
Brent crude was up 97 cents, or 1.8 percent at $56.07 a
barrel, following gains of nearly 3 percent on Wednesday.
The weaker dollar also helped metals markets. Gold rose to a
seven-week high just shy of $1,200 per ounce while London
copper traded up almost 2 percent after electronic
trading there was delayed by a five-hour outage.
The recently weak Chinese yuan also firmed against
the dollar.
Asset management giant PIMCO said on Thursday it thought
there was a chance Beijing could fully float the yuan this year.
