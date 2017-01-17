GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps

* Dollar slips, bond prices rise on Trump comments
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit
deal
* Gold hits highest in almost 8 weeks as investors seek
safety
* Investors worry about Trump's broad focus
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks and the dollar fell
while gold rose on Tuesday as investors looked for safety after
President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S. currency was too
strong, while sterling jumped as Prime Minister Theresa May said
Britain would quit the European Union single market when the
country leaves the EU.
Wall Street was weighed down by the financial sector, and
U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns about Trump's planned
protectionist trade policies.
Ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration, investors were beginning
to question whether Trump would be able to follow through on
pro-business pledges such as corporate tax cuts, infrastructure
spending and lighter regulation.
They are concerned Trump will pick a lot of different fights
rather than focusing on seeing a few big issues to the end.
"You're getting some give-back to the areas that have really
done well with the Trump election," said Rick Meckler, president
of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey
City, New Jersey.
"There's a little less confidence that if you try to change
everything that anything specific will change. It's causing
people to question which of the things they've counted on will
actually pass."
Investors fled the dollar after Trump said U.S. companies
could not compete with China "because our currency is too
strong. And it's killing us," in remarks published on the Wall
Street Journal's website on Monday.
The dollar was down 0.86 percent against a basket of major
currencies, while the euro 1 percent to $1.07.
The pound, meanwhile, rose as high as $1.2416. It
was last up 2.96 percent, on track for the biggest daily
increase sterling has seen since Reuters records began in 1998,
after May said Britain would leave the EU's single market but
would seek maximum access to it through a new trade agreement.
The yen hit an almost seven-week high of 112.60 to
the U.S. currency as investors sought shelter.
At 2:48 PM (1948 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 84.83 points, or 0.43 percent, to 19,800.9, the
S&P 500 had lost 8.69 points, or 0.382038 percent, to
2,265.95 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 38.13
points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,535.99.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained
14/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent, down from 2.38 percent
late on Friday. The yields earlier fell to 2.305 percent, the
lowest since Nov. 30.
"We're still in the midst of the weak-dollar, lower-yield
trade," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis. "It seems to represent a reversal from
last year, and renewed uncertainty about Brexit and U.S. fiscal
policy and the need to stay in Treasuries to diversify."
Gold was up 1 percent at $1,215.5 an ounce and hit
its highest since Nov. 22. It was on track for seven consecutive
days of gains.
"The precious metal is clearly the beneficiary of this
risk-off appetite and traders are building their hedge," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of major European stocks
closed down 0.3 percent.
Oil prices were mixed. Brent crude, the
international benchmark, traded down 0.7 percent at $55.49 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.2 percent at $52.48.
