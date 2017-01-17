GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps

* Dollar slips, bond prices rise on Trump comments
* Sterling sees biggest one-day rise on record on Brexit
comments
* Gold hits highest in almost 8 weeks as investors seek
safety
* Trump's broad focus starts to dampen investor confidence
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks and the dollar fell
while gold and government bonds rose on Tuesday as investors
fled for safety after President-elect Donald Trump said the U.S.
currency was too strong and they also questioned if his campaign
promises would be fulfilled.
Meanwhile sterling jumped as Prime Minister Theresa May said
Britain would quit the European Union single market when the
country leaves the EU.
Wall Street was weighed down by the financial sector, and
U.S. Treasury prices gained on concerns about protectionist
trade policies from Trump who has talked about slamming hefty
taxes on importers of goods such as cars.
Ahead of Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, investors worried
whether he would follow through on pro-business pledges such as
tax cuts, infrastructure spending and lighter regulation.
Investors were starting to fear he would pick a lot of
different fights rather than succeeding on a few issues, said
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"You're getting some give-back to the areas that have really
done well with the Trump election," he said. "There's a little
less confidence that if you try to change everything that
anything specific will change. It's causing people to question
which of the things they've counted on will actually pass."
The S&P 500 bank sector had soared about 25 percent since
the Nov. 8 vote on hopes Trump's policies would boost the
previously beaten-down sector. It fell 3.4 percent Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.96 points,
or 0.3 percent, to close at 19,826.77, the S&P 500
dropped 6.76 points, or nearly 0.3 percent, to 2,267.88 and the
Nasdaq Composite declined 35.39 points, or 0.63 percent,
to 5,538.73.
Investors fled the dollar after Trump said U.S. companies
could not compete with China "because our currency is too
strong. And it's killing us," in remarks published on the Wall
Street Journal's website on Monday.
The dollar was down 0.84 percent against a basket of major
currencies, while the euro 1 percent to $1.07.
The pound rose as high as $1.2416 after May said
Britain would seek maximum access to the European single market
through a new trade agreement. Sterling was last up
2.98 percent, its biggest gain on record, according to Thomson
Reuters Matching data which goes back to 1998.
"The key event was May's speech," said Vassili Serebriakov,
foreign exchange strategist at Credit Agricole. "I think it was
a case of sell the rumor, buy the fact - buy sterling on the
speech after selling on the rhetoric, which gave some
concessions to the soft Brexit camp and prompted a relief rally
in sterling."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained
14/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent, down from 2.38 percent
late on Friday. The yield earlier fell to 2.305 percent, the
lowest since Nov. 30.
Gold was up 1 percent at $1,215.5 an ounce to hit its
highest since Nov. 22, for its seventh consecutive day of gains.
Oil prices were mixed after the dollar decline and Saudi
Arabian comments offset forecasts U.S. and Russian producers
would boost crude output later this year. Brent crude,
the international benchmark, traded down 0.7 percent at $55.49 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was up 0.2 percent at $52.48.
