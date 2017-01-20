GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, U.S. stocks end higher after Trump inauguration

* Stocks recover some ground after paring gains on Trump
speech
* Dollar declines, oil rises for second day
* Gold rises in 4th week of gains
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Jan 20 The dollar ended down while
U.S. stock indexes rose in the last day of a choppy trading
week, as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's inaugural
speech.
U.S. stocks started the day higher but gave up some gains
after Trump started speaking. Some investors worried about the
tone of the former reality TV star's speech and others saw more
negativity than optimism in his words.
U.S. Treasury yields fell from 2-1/2-week highs after the
speech on concerns fiscal stimulus efforts may be delayed.
The dollar, which has lost some momentum in recent
weeks, was off 0.3 percent against six major currencies.
There has been a pause in the post-election market rally in
risky assets such as equities amid questions over how Trump's
administration will carry out ambitious campaign promises of
lower taxes, more government spending and looser regulations.
"I think folks priced in the good stuff in that first month
and now they're worried about inflation and what's the Fed going
to do, and a stronger dollar and trade wars and tariffs and the
like," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
While stocks fell during Trump's speech, Friday's session
marked the first time in more than 50 years that a new U.S.
President was welcomed by a rising market on his first day,
according to Reuters data.
Trump promised to put "America first" and that the U.S.
would buy American and hire American.
"There's a concern about what his trade policies will be,"
said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group,
after he attended the inauguration in Washington D.C. "That's
probably the No. 1 area where Trump will have to tone down his
rhetoric because we do have to work with other nations."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 94.85 points,
or 0.48 percent, to 19,827.25, the S&P 500 had gained
7.62 points, or 0.336619 percent, to 2,271.31 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 15.25 points, or 0.28 percent, to
5,555.33. All three indexes fell for the week.
The MSCI all world stock index was up 0.4
percent on the day but was poised for a weekly decline.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 3/32 in price to
yield 2.47 percent, after earlier rising to 2.51 percent, the
highest since Jan. 3. The yields have jumped from a low of 2.31
percent on Tuesday.
"When he got a little more anti-establishment you could see
the yields dropping a little bit," said Aaron Kohli, an interest
rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"To some extent the market sees his honeymoon period where
he has license to help get more legislation passed as fairly
brief, and the risk is that if he diverts conversation to more
populist topics that the market will have a harder time
believing that he will get a lot of the other stuff, the fiscal
policy, the stimulus, the infrastructure, passed as well."
Spot gold, on track for a fourth straight week of
gains, was up 0.2 percent at $1,207.36 per ounce as investors
looked for safety.
Oil prices rose for the second day in a row on expectations
a weekend meeting of the world's top oil producers would
demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal.
Brent crude, the international benchmark, settled up
2.46 percent at $55.49. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
oil futures settled up 2.04 percent at $52.42 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Dion Rabouin in New
York, Vikram Subhedar in London,; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Cynthia Osterman)