GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks hit by Trump's protectionist stance

* Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Trump's protectionist comments boost safe-haven assets
* Dollar sinks; U.S. yields slip before debt supply
* Oil dips, signs of U.S. output rise offset OPEC-led cuts
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The U.S. dollar fell to a
seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on
Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor
concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald
Trump.
U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with benchmark yields posting
their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks and gold
rallied as demand for safe-haven assets was boosted by Trump's
stance on trade.
On Monday, Trump told U.S. manufacturing executives he would
impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products into the
United States after moving American factories overseas.
He also formally withdrew the United States from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
Fears of a protectionist White House, and scant details on
proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation,
have prompted some investors to reassess the level of possible
future government stimulus to bolster the U.S. economy.
"Given that the president's first order of business is
challenging trade deals, it has probably caught a number of
optimistic investors off balance," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"Investors were positioning for tax cuts and regulatory
roll-backs out of the gate. Perhaps they are impatient but they
are certainly disappointed."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major rivals, was down 0.57 percent at 100.17.
The safe-haven yen has been the main beneficiary of
recent U.S. political uncertainty, rising for a second session
against the dollar.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was little changed. The index found little support
from Wall Street as investors turned defensive.
"Investors are really trying to gauge what the potential
fallout or impact of Trump's approach to trade, economics, taxes
and regulation looks like," said Peter Kenny, senior market
strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.4 points, or
0.14 percent, to finish at 19,799.85, the S&P 500 lost
6.11 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 2,265.2 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 2.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to close
at 5,552.94.
Among individual stock movers, shares in Qualcomm Inc
dived almost 13 percent after it was sued by Apple
on Friday.
European shares fell, weighed down by banks, oil stocks and
a fall in Fingerprint Cards after the firm's former
CEO and a board member were arrested.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.48 percent at 1,425.49, its lowest close this year.
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court will deliver its ruling
on Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Theresa May can begin the
process of Britain leaving the European Union without
parliament's assent, potentially giving lawmakers a chance to
have a vote on Brexit.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of $88
billion in government debt supply this week as investor jitters
over Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for
bonds.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was down 6 basis points at 2.403 percent, marking its steepest
single-day drop since Jan. 5, according to Reuters data.
Oil prices eased as signs of a strong recovery in U.S.
drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC
producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.
Brent crude settled down 26 cents, or 0.47 percent,
at $55.23 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 47 cents,
or 0.88 percent, at $52.75.
Gold rose to the highest in two months as uncertainty over
Trump's economic policies led investors to reach for safe-haven
assets.
Spot gold was up 0.51 percent to $1,215.78 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Chuck Mikolajczak;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)