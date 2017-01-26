GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record high, dollar up on optimism, earnings

* World stocks index near record high; Dow above 20,000
* Dollar rebounds from 7-week low; gold down
* U.S. Treasury debt yields fall after solid 7-year sale
* Oil up on stock market, but U.S. supply caps gains
(Updates to U.S. market close)
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A key index of global equity
markets held near a record high on Thursday supported by mergers
and acquisitions, strong corporate earnings and investor
optimism spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for
public spending.
Oil prices and the U.S. dollar were boosted by the ongoing
rally in stocks. Crude prices rose 2 percent and the greenback
rebounded from a seven-week low.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was little changed and just 2 percent off its
record high hit in April 2015.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average held above
20,000 after breaching that level for the first time on
Wednesday, buoyed by optimism over Trump's pro-growth
initiatives and solid earnings.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite edged higher at the
open to hit record levels but finished the day little changed.
Early fourth-quarter U.S. corporate earnings have boosted
sentiment and are expected to show growth of 7 percent, their
biggest increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"If all the economic data is good, if the earnings are good
and the market doesn't really seem to think anything (Trump)
says or does is negative, I don't see any downside," said Randy
Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.4 points, or
0.16 percent, to end at 20,100.91, the S&P 500 lost 1.69
points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 2,296.68 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 1.16 points, or 0.02 percent, to
finish at 5,655.18.
European shares climbed to a one-year high supported by
merger and acquisition-related optimism. Johnson &
Johnson's $30-billion deal to buy Actelion
lifted shares in the Swiss biotech firm.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.21 percent at 1,451.12.
The dollar rebounded from its slide in recent weeks, but
gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding
Trump's leanings toward protectionist trade policy.
Still, investors believed the dollar could make up some lost
ground in the next few weeks, with the Federal Reserve holding
its first policy meeting this year on Feb. 1.
"Although the Fed is not expected to raise rates further at
that meeting, the central bank is likely to provide a clearer
outlook for rate hikes in 2017, especially in view of the
projected U.S. inflation trajectory under Trump's proposed
fiscal stimulus plans," said James Chen, head of research at
Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was up 0.53
percent at 100.56.
The Mexican peso weakened after the White House said
Trump wants a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a
wall on their shared border, deepening a crisis after a planned
summit between the countries' leaders fell through.
The firmer U.S. dollar pushed gold to a two-week low but
expectations that the greenback's climb may be running out of
steam helped limit losses.
Spot gold was down 0.99 percent to $1,188.39 an
ounce.
U.S. Treasury debt yields fell with benchmark yields
retreating from a four-week high following strong investor
demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes.
Benchmark 10-year notes were up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.508 percent, down from 2.523 percent late on Wednesday.
Oil prices rose 2 percent although gains in crude futures
were capped by heavy inventories in spite of efforts by
producers to cut output.
Brent crude settled up $1.16, or 2.1 percent, at
$56.24 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled up $1.03, or 2
percent, at $53.78.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)