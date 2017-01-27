GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances

(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Wall St stocks edge lower; U.S. Q4 GDP disappoints
* Dollar up for second day, U.S. bond yields fall
* European shares dip on banks, UBS results underwhelm
* Oil prices fall as focus shifts to U.S. output
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 27 A key index of global equity
markets slipped from near record highs on Friday after
underwhelming corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth data
gave investors reason to pause following the recent sharp rally
in equity prices.
The dollar shrugged off disappointing U.S. fourth-quarter
gross domestic product numbers to extend its rally against a
basket of currencies, and U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped as
the data spurred buying of U.S. government debt.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was down 0.12 and about 2 percent off its record
high hit in April 2015. Weakness in Europe weighed on the index
and it found little support on Wall Street.
Lackluster corporate results gave little reason to investors
to push U.S. stocks higher.
Chevron fell 2.5 percent to $113.67 after its
quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The stock
was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average indexes.
"Earnings have really just been fine," said David Lyon,
global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in San
Francisco.
"They haven't been too hot, nor have there been any concerns
or cautionary flags raised. I think 'fine' might not be enough
in the near-term, and there is a growing concern that while the
numbers have been good, the forward guidance have been just
okay."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.91 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 20,082, the S&P 500 lost 3.62 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 2,293.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.07 points, or 0 percent, to 5,655.24.
European shares eased with UBS dragging bank stocks
lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain's
biggest supermarket, Tesco, surged after a 3.7 billion-pound
takeover of a supplier.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.4
percent at 366.04.
The greenback, which has climbed for two straight days from
a seven-week low against a basket of major currencies, was
buoyed by hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth
policies will further bolster the U.S. economy.
Increasing expectations of tax reforms and fiscal stimulus,
which support the dollar, are temporarily soothing concerns
about Trump's stance on trade protectionism, said Karl
Schamotta, director of global product & market strategy at
Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
The dollar retreated a little against a basket of currencies
after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected
to 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter but recouped losses to
trade up 0.19 at 100.57.
The greenback rose to a one-week high of 115.37 against the
yen.
The Mexican peso, which slumped on Thursday after the
White House said Trump wants a 20-percent tax on imports from
Mexico to pay for a wall on their shared border, strengthened
more than 1 percent after the two countries agreed not to talk
publicly for now about payment for the wall.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors
reached for U.S. government debt following the disappointing
fourth-quarter GDP data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 2
basis points at 2.486 percent.
Oil prices extended losses after data suggested drilling is
ramping up in the United States, easing the focus on efforts by
OPEC and other producers to support prices by cutting supplies.
Brent crude was down 1.64 percent at $55.32 a
barrel, while U.S. crude was down 1.56 percent at $52.94.
Gold was on track for its first weekly loss of the year as
persistent dollar strength prompted some traders to cash in on
this week's rally to two-month highs. On Friday, spot gold
was little changed at $1,189.81.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York
and Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Nick Zieminski)