GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances

(Updates to U.S. market close)
* S&P 500 stocks slip; U.S. 4th-quarter GDP growth
disappoints
* Dollar up for second day, U.S. bond yields fall
* European shares dip on banks, UBS results underwhelm
* Oil prices fall as focus shifts to U.S. output
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Jan 27 A key index of global equity
markets edged lower from near-record highs on Friday after
underwhelming corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth data
gave investors reason to pause following the recent sharp rally
in equity prices.
The dollar shrugged off disappointing U.S. fourth-quarter
gross domestic product growth numbers to extend its rally
against a basket of currencies, and U.S. Treasury debt yields
slipped as the data spurred buying of U.S. government debt.
MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in
46 countries, was down 0.03 percent and about 2 percent off its
record high hit in April 2015. Weakness in Europe weighed on the
index and it found little support on Wall Street.
Lackluster corporate results gave little reason to investors
to push U.S. stocks higher.
Chevron closed down 2.4 percent after its quarterly
profit fell short of analysts' expectations. It was the biggest
drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
indexes.
"The market has rallied on expectations of good things to
happen in the future but as we are getting the data ... it is
not as good as people are hoping," said Andrew Slimmon,
portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in
Chicago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.13 points, or
0.04 percent, to finish at 20,093.78, the S&P 500 lost
1.99 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 2,294.69 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 5.61 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at
5,660.78.
European shares eased with UBS dragging bank stocks
lower after posting a drop in full-year profit, while Britain's
biggest supermarket, Tesco, surged after a 3.7 billion-pound
takeover of a supplier.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.29 percent at 1,446.93.
The dollar rose to a one-week high against the yen, once
again buoyed by expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump
would deliver on his campaign promise to put policies in place
to further bolster the U.S. economy that has improved but has
sputtered at times.
The greenback has climbed for two straight days, pulling it
back from seven-week lows against a basket of currencies on the
view that it would gain from a rise in border tariffs, tax
reform and future spending.
"Donald Trump's ambitious fiscal plans point to stronger
growth in the coming quarters," said Fawad Razaqzada, market
analyst at Forex.com in London.
The dollar retreated a little against the basket of
currencies after data showed U.S. economic growth slowed
more than expected to 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter but
recouped losses to trade up 0.21 percent at 100.59.
The greenback rose to a one-week high of 115.37 against the
yen.
The Mexican peso, which slumped on Thursday after the
White House said Trump wants a 20-percent tax on imports from
Mexico to pay for a wall on their shared border, strengthened
more than 1 percent after the two countries agreed not to talk
publicly for now about payment for the wall.
In bond markets, U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors
reached for U.S. government debt following the disappointing
fourth-quarter GDP data.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield was
down 2 basis points at 2.484 percent.
Oil prices extended losses after data suggested drilling is
ramping up in the United States, easing the focus on efforts by
OPEC and other producers to support prices by cutting supplies.
Brent crude settled down 72 cents, or 1.3 percent,
at $55.52 a barrel, and U.S. crude settled down 61 cents,
or 1.1 percent, at $53.17.
Gold logged its first weekly loss of the year as persistent
dollar strength prompted some traders to cash in on this week's
rally to two-month highs. On Friday, spot gold was up 0.2
at $1,190.87 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)