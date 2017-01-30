GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs weaken stocks, dollar vs yen

* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over
agenda
* Dollar dips vs yen as investors react to Trump travel ban
* Gold edges higher on uncertainty created by Trump
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Major world equity markets fell
on Monday and the dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen
after new U.S. immigration curbs stirred concerns about the
impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global trade
and the economy.
Stocks fell about 1 percent each on Wall Street and in
Europe after Trump's executive order on Friday, to bar Syrian
refugees and suspend travel to the United States from seven
countries, put the spotlight back on his protectionist bent.
The dollar fell against the yen as investors sought the
traditional security of the Japanese currency, and gold edged
higher amid heightened political uncertainty. Spot gold
rose 0.61 percent to $1,195.70 an ounce, while the dollar
slipped 1.26 percent to 113.61 yen.
The negative reaction to Trump's orders put the key U.S.
stock indexes on course for their worst day in more than three
months.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," rose 1.8 points to 12.38 from multi-year lows.
Investor enthusiasm over expectations of a pro-business
Trump agenda, especially tax and regulatory reforms, had spurred
an equity rally, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"These two things were most important," Meckler said. "We
seem totally caught up now in immigration reform and travel
restrictions. Those are not things the business community is
necessarily excited about."
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.79 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of
leading pan-European stocks closed down 1.06 percent.
Country indexes for Germany, France, Italy
and Spain all fell by more than 1 percent,
In Japan, the Nikkei fell 0.5 percent and Australian
shares slid 0.9 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
181.93 points, or 0.91 percent, to 19,911.85. The S&P 500
lost 22.12 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,272.57 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 63.94 points, or 1.13 percent, to
5,596.84.
The euro fell to an 11-day low against the dollar after the
release of German inflation data that was slightly weaker than
expected. But the euro rebounded as investors reassessed
consumer prices hitting the highest in three-and-a-half years.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.0706.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed ahead of policy meetings
of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy
week of data that culminates with Friday's jobs report for
January.
The Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
unchanged in price to yield 2.4807 percent.
Germany's 10-year yields dipped as low as
0.436 percent on the inflation number.
Oil prices fell as news of another weekly increase in U.S.
drilling activity spread concern over rising output, just as
many of the world's oil producers attempt to comply with a deal
to pump less to try to prop up prices.
The number of active U.S. oil rigs rose to the highest since
November 2015 last week, according to Baker Hughes data, showing
drillers are taking advantage of oil prices above $50 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices were down 23
cents at $55.29 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures traded
down 50 cents at $52.67.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Bernadette Baum)