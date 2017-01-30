GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs slam stocks, hit dollar vs yen

(Adds close of U.S. markets)
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over
agenda
* Dollar dips vs yen as investors react to Trump travel ban
* Gold edges higher on uncertainty created by Trump
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Major world equity markets fell
on Monday and the dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen
after new U.S. immigration curbs stirred concerns about the
impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global trade
and the economy.
Stocks posted their worse day so far this year on Wall
Street after Trump's executive order on Friday, to bar Syrian
refugees and suspend travel to the United States from seven
countries, put the spotlight back on his protectionist bent.
The dollar fell against the yen as investors sought the
traditional security of the Japanese currency, and gold edged
higher amid heightened political uncertainty. Gold futures
rose 0.4 percent to settle at $1,193.20 an ounce, while
the dollar slipped 1.18 percent to 113.70 yen.
The negative reaction to Trump's orders cooled a rally that
had lifted U.S. equities to a series of record highs following
the president's election in November, encouraged by promises of
tax cuts and simpler regulations. However, the potential risk
from some of Trump's policies have dampened enthusiasm.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," rose 1.32 points to 11.90 from multi-year lows.
Investor enthusiasm over expectations of a pro-business
Trump agenda, especially tax and regulatory reforms, had spurred
the rally, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"These two things were most important," Meckler said. "We
seem totally caught up now in immigration reform and travel
restrictions. Those are not things the business community is
necessarily excited about."
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York, said that investors had focused on
Trump's pro-growth of proposals and ignored anything detrimental
to economic activity, such as protectionism.
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.62 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 Index of
leading pan-European stocks closed down 1.06 percent.
Country indexes for Germany, France, Italy
and Spain all fell by more than 1 percent.
Shares on Wall Street also fell about 1 percent but pared
some of their losses late in the session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 122.65
points, or 0.61 percent, to 19,971.13. The S&P 500 lost
13.79 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,280.9 and the Nasdaq
Composite slid 47.07 points, or 0.83 percent, to
5,613.71.
Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent and
Australian shares slid 0.9 percent.
The euro fell to an 11-day low against the dollar after the
release of German inflation data that was slightly weaker than
expected. But the euro steadied as investors reassessed consumer
prices hitting the highest in three-and-a-half years.
The euro was unchanged at $1.0694.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed ahead of policy meetings
of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday and a heavy
week of data that culminates with Friday's jobs report for
January.
The Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 4/32 in price to yield 2.4956 percent.
Germany's 10-year yields dipped as low as
0.436 percent on the inflation number.
Oil prices fell as news of another weekly increase in U.S.
drilling activity spread concern over rising output, just as
many of the world's oil producers attempt to comply with a deal
to pump less to try to prop up prices.
The number of active U.S. oil rigs rose to the highest since
November 2015 last week, according to Baker Hughes data, showing
drillers are taking advantage of oil prices above $50 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices were down 23
cents at $55.29 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures
settled down 54 cents at $52.63.
