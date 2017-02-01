GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar rebound ahead of Fed decision

* Gauge of stocks around the world snaps 4-day fall
* Strong U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, Treasury yields
* Dollar rises after worst January in 30 years
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Stocks moved higher around the
globe and the U.S. dollar rose along with oil prices on
Wednesday as risk assets enjoyed a reprieve from the downturn
that has gripped markets in recent days.
The dollar had suffered its worst January in three
decades after President Donald Trump complained that every
"other country lives on devaluation," while the U.S sat by "like
a bunch of dummies."
It rose 0.4 percent Wednesday, boosted by a
stronger-than-expected initial reading on U.S. employment and
solid manufacturing data.
Bruised dollar bulls were also looking to the decision by
the Federal Reserve later in the day that is expected to
announce the central bank's intention to raise U.S. interest
rates a number of times this year.
Wall Street stocks opened higher, powered by a 5-percent
jump in Apple, to join most major indexes from Europe, Asia and
emerging markets on the rise.
Apple shares were the top boost to all the three main
indexes.
"With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an
encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of
investors back on company fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.39 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 19,921.48, the S&P 500 gained 3
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,281.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.53 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,640.32.
Both the pan-European FTSE 300 and the STOXX 600
indexes were up around 1 percent. The Nikkei
added 0.56 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.36 percent in a
largely quiet session.
MSCI's index of emerging market bourses rose 0.5 percent as
well.
That all combined to help MSCI's 46-country All World index
snap a four-day losing streak, though the recent
protectionist noises from Trump's team kept markets jittery.
Trump's top trade adviser had also said on Tuesday that
Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to exploit its
trading partners. The accusations drew rebuttals from German and
Japanese officials, but looked likely to run for some time.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the U.S. data from
payrolls processor ADP that showed strong jobs gains in January,
raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government
employment report will also show strong growth.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show
employers added 175,000 jobs last month, according to the median
of 102 economists polled by Reuters.
"When you have such an outlier the market's going to react,"
said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 16/32 in
price to yield 2.51 percent, up from 2.45 percent late on
Tuesday.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark,
edged further above $55 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia
and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are
delivering on promised supply reductions.
Metals took a breather from their recent rise, with copper
falling from a two-month high as concerned grew over a strike in
the world's biggest copper mine in Chile.
Gold fell by nearly 1 percent on the strong dollar
and profit-taking from its recent rise.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Toby
Chopra and Nick Zieminski)