GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, stocks mixed ahead of Fed decision

* Gauge of stocks around the world snaps 4-day fall
* Strong U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, Treasury yields
* Dollar rises after worst January in 30 years
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Wall Street stocks pared their
early gains on Wednesday as utility and energy shares in the
U.S. dragged, but the dollar remained higher along with major
equity markets around the world as strong data suggested the
global economy was picking up steam.
U.S. factory activity hit a more than a two-year high in
January and a private payrolls report shot past expectations.
Euro zone factories registered the fastest activity rate in
nearly six years, China's activity expanded for the sixth month
and Japanese manufacturing growth was the fastest in almost
three years.
"So far, momentum is pretty strong heading into 2017," said
Jacqui Douglas, Chief European Macro Strategist at TD
Securities. "But political risks are definitely one of the
biggest this year and, given the surprises we had through 2016,
it's really hard to tell what's in store."
The dollar rose 0.4 percent Wednesday, boosted by the
stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. employment and solid
manufacturing data.
It had suffered its worst January in three decades after
U.S. President Donald Trump complained that every "other country
lives on devaluation," while the U.S sat by "like a bunch of
dummies."
Bruised dollar bulls were also looking to the decision by
the Federal Reserve later in the day that is expected to
announce the central bank's intention to raise U.S. interest
rates a number of times this year.
The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped into the red at midday,
ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.
However, the Nasdaq, which is more technology-heavy, was
lifted by a 5.6 percent rise in Apple after the
company's strong earnings and iPhone sales.
"With a bellwether company such as Apple reporting an
encouraging set of numbers, it has brought the focus of
investors back on company fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.03 points, or
0.03 percent, to 19,859.06, the S&P 500 lost 4.24 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 2,274.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 12.03 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,626.82.
Both the pan-European FTSE 300 and the STOXX 600
indexes ended up around 0.8 percent.
The Nikkei added 0.56 percent and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.36 percent in a largely quiet session.
MSCI's index of emerging market bourses rose 0.5 percent.
That all combined to put MSCI's 46-country All World index
on pace to snap a four-day losing streak, though
the recent protectionist noises from Trump's team kept markets
jittery.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the U.S. data from
payrolls processor ADP that showed strong jobs gains in January,
raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government
employment report will also show strong growth.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show
employers added 175,000 jobs last month.
"ADP just served as a reminder of America's rosier
fundamentals, something that has been pushed off to the side
with Washington dominating the spotlight," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32 in
price to yield 2.5 percent, up from 2.45 percent late on
Tuesday.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark,
edged further above $55 a barrel, supported by signs that Russia
and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are
delivering on promised supply reductions. However, oil prices
pared gains after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude.
Gold fell by 0.6 percent on the strong dollar and
profit-taking from its recent rise.
