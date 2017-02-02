GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges up, stocks stall as Trump's comments offset data

* Dollar rebounds after hitting mid-November low
NEW YORK, Feb 2 The dollar rebounded from its
weakest level against six major rivals since mid-November on
Thursday, while world equity markets were mixed as investor
concerns about the Trump administration's aggressive posture
offset strong data on the world economy.
U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as investors turned
their focus to President Donald Trump's priorities. In a meeting
with lawmakers, Trump said he would like to speed up talks to
either renegotiate or replace the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
Trump also told reporters separately that "nothing is off
the table" in dealing with Iran after its recent ballistic
missile test. Washington is expected to impose sanctions on
multiple Iranian entities as early as Friday, but in a way that
will not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, sources familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
"The market had only priced in the potentially good type of
policies like tax cuts," said Arian Vojdani, investment
strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Now we're seeing potential protectionist and populist
sentiment really come out and take the front seat. That could be
bad for the world economy and that's why markets are taking a
step back."
Investors weighed concerns about Trump's protectionist bent
against solid economic readings from around the globe on
manufacturing and inflation that have suggested improving
fundamentals in 2017 as they positioned ahead of Friday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report.
"Tomorrow's NFP report is very, very important," said
Douglas Cote, chief market strategist at Voya Investment
Management. "The ADP report yesterday was very strong, corporate
earnings were very strong, so we are in a positive fundamental
backdrop for the economy, for corporations, for employment."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.03 points, or
0.03 percent, to 19,884.91, the S&P 500 gained 1.3
points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 6.45 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,636.20.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left interest rates
unchanged after its latest policy meeting even as it painted an
upbeat picture of the economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were flat in price to yield
2.47 percent as investors awaited Friday's jobs numbers.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six world rivals, fell to 99.233, its lowest since Nov.
14. But it recovered to move 0.15 percent higher on the day.
Ahead of the jobs report, traders bet the greenback's
longer-term upward trend would remain intact.
The Russian ruble surged after the U.S. Treasury
adjusted sanctions on a Russian spy agency.
Britain's pound fell against the dollar and euro after the
Bank of England, while raising its forecast for British economic
growth this year, kept monetary policy unchanged and said rates
could go either way depending on the economic outlook.
BOE Governor Mark Carney said the revised growth forecast
did not mean Britain's vote to leave the European Union would be
without consequences.
European stocks were left flat-footed as disappointing
company results, including a $7.5 billion U.S. fine for Deutsche
Bank, sent its shares down more than 5 percent
.
Pan-European stock indexes fell 0.3
percent while London's FTSE 100 rose half a percent.
Asian shares ex-Japan hit their highest
point since mid-October as Korea's markets climbed to
their best level since July 2015.
A gauge of major global bourses was little
changed.
Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures falling
to $56.72 a barrel after nearing a year-to-date peak.
Copper fell 0.99 percent to $5,885 a tonne.
Safe-haven gold, however, hit its highest level since
mid-November as the dollar weakened. Gold last traded up 0.57
percent at $1,215 an ounce.
