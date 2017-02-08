GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt, gold, gain favor as investors seek safety

* U.S. Treasury yields fall to lowest levels in weeks
* Political uncertainty pushes gold to three-month high
* Wall Street ends little changed
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns
(Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
their lowest levels in weeks on Wednesday in a flight to safety
that also helped lift gold to a three-month peak amid political
risks in Europe and worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's
policies.
Political concerns, including a strong showing by far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential race, sent a
wave of overseas buyers to Treasuries, which offer a sizeable
yield premium over government bonds from countries in Europe.
"Across the developed world the U.S. is still pretty much
the high-yielding choice and I would argue the U.S. economy is
by far the strongest of those choices," said Dominic Pappalardo,
director of the taxable portfolio management team at McDonnell
Investment Management in Oakbrook, Illinois.
"If you're in much of Europe or Asia where you have rates
near zero as well as a tremendous amount of economic
uncertainty, getting 2-1/2 percent on your money is really,
really attractive."
Yields on 7-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries
fell to their lowest levels since
mid-January, while 5-year note yields hit their
lowest since Dec. 8.
Spot gold hit a three-month high of $1,244.67 an
ounce before paring gains slightly.
"There's underlying demand for gold as a hedge against
political uncertainties on both sides of the Atlantic," said Ole
Hanson, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Even so, any corresponding U.S. risk-off sentiment was
little evident on Wall Street, where stocks ended mostly flat.
Investors were digesting mixed earnings reports and the Dow
Jones Industrial Average slipped as bank stocks weighed.
The Dow fell 35.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to
20,054.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.07
percent, to 2,294.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.24
points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,682.45.
Falling Treasury yields pushed down the dollar, which fell
after two days of gains. Investors were also pricing out a March
rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about Trump's
protectionism and immigration policies.
The greenback declined 0.03 percent against a basket of
major currencies and the dollar index fell 0.23
percent in late trading.
Oil prices gained slightly as investors covered short
positions after a rise in U.S. crude inventories was not as
massive as many had feared, while gasoline futures jumped nearly
4 percent after a surprise decline in fuel inventories.
U.S. crude settled at $52.34 a barrel, up 17 cents,
or 0.33 percent. Brent settled up 0.13 percent, or 7
cents, at $55.12.
In Europe, shares closed slightly higher, with the STOXX 600
pan-European index rising 0.33 percent. The MSCI
all-country world stock index rose 0.27 percent.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Chuck
Mikolajczak, Dion Rabouin, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Marcy
Nicholson in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)