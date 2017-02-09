GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street, dollar, surge higher after Trump tax talk

* U.S. dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax
* U.S. stock indexes hit new highs
* World stock indexes gain on rosy results
* Oil extends gains on gasoline drawdown
(Adds U.S. market close, MSCI world index; updates throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Wall Street stocks surged to
record highs on Thursday and the U.S. dollar and bond yields
rose after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would release a
"phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.
Investors have been waiting for details on Trump's election
campaign pledge to stimulate economic growth with large-scale
fiscal stimulus through infrastructure spending and tax cuts.
The three main U.S. stock indexes ended in record territory
as most sectors gained. Financials, which have soared
since the election, were the best-performing group, up 1.4
percent after three sessions of declines, while energy shares
gained 0.9 percent.
In a meeting with airline executives, the president said his
administration will be announcing "something phenomenal in terms
of tax" over "the next two or three weeks".
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.06 points,
or 0.59 percent, to end at 20,172.4, the S&P 500 gained
13.2 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,307.87 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 32.73 points, or 0.58 percent, to
5,715.18.
The U.S. dollar rose more than 1 percent against the yen
to a six-day high, the euro fell to the day's low against
the dollar, and the greenback saw a one-week high against
the Swiss franc.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields were
at 2.393 percent after hitting a three-week low of 2.325 percent
Wednesday.
"It's been a broad-based dollar rally, driven by the
headlines that Trump plans to announce something phenomenal on
taxes in the next few weeks, in his words," said Kathy Lien,
managing director of BK Asset Management.
"That was really the crux of the dollar rally shortly after
his election and I think investors are getting really excited
about that again."
The dollar had gained more than 5 percent against a
basket of major currencies in the six weeks after Trump's
election but has given back some of those gains as he has
focused more on trade and immigration than fiscal stimulus.
Major world stock indexes also climbed on Thursday as
investors took inspiration from corporate earnings and put aside
the political risks that have dominated markets this week.
The MSCI all-country world stock index rose
0.31 percent to its highest in two weeks.
Shares rose in Europe, where investors have been pondering
the potential impact of Trump's protectionist policies and the
threat of similar policies resulting from upcoming European
elections in France and Germany.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.78
percent higher.
Oil held onto gains, with U.S. prices rising on evidence
that gasoline demand could strengthen in the world's biggest oil
market.
Benchmark Brent crude settled up 51 cents at $55.63
per barrel while U.S. light crude settled 66 cents higher
at $53.00.
Concern over French and German elections later this year saw
investors sell bonds of lower-rated euro zone countries earlier
this week. However, yields started falling late on Wednesday and
fell further on Thursday.
French 10-year government bond yields fell
below 1.0 percent for the first time in two weeks.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, Jessica Resnick-Ault,
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Dion Rabouin in New York; Editing
by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)