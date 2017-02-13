GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion

* Financials lead Wall Street higher
* European stocks touch highest since December 2015
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 13 A gauge of global equity
markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose as investors
flocked to assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies
that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Financials and banks in particular led
equities on Wall Street higher as investors bet Trump's tax
reform plans and softer regulatory environment will boost
economic growth and corporate profits.
Comments from Trump on Thursday that he plans to announce
what he said would be the most ambitious tax reform plan since
the Reagan era in the next few weeks rekindled hopes for big tax
cuts while the announced resignation of the Fed's top bank
regulator on Friday heightened expectations for a loosening of
rules on banks.
"Investors are willing to say the prospects for growth are
higher now than they were, and they're not just saying it,
they're committing capital," said Jamie Cox, managing partner of
Harris Financial Group in Richmond Virginia.
Investors were also encouraged by a U.S.-Japan summit over
the weekend apparently having ended smoothly without Trump
talking tough on trade, currency or security issues.
In addition, Trump said on Monday the United States will be
"tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of
calling for a major realignment in a development likely to
please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.79 points,
or 0.7 percent, to end at 20,412.16, the S&P 500 gained
12.15 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,328.25 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.52 percent, to
5,763.96.
The advance put the S&P 500's market capitalization above
the $20 trillion mark for the first time. Apple the
largest component of the S&P 500 and a core holding on Wall
Street, climbed 0.9 percent to a record $133.29, breaking its
prior closing high of $133.00 set on Feb. 23, 2015 and giving it
a market value of about $699.3 billion.
MSCI's all-country world index advanced 0.49
percent to notch its fourth straight advance. Europe's broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 0.76 percent to close at
its highest since December 2015.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors looked to testimony
by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday
when she gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before
lawmakers in Washington.
Benchmark 10-year notes declined 7/32 in price
to yield 2.43 percent, up from 2.41 percent late on Friday.
The dollar was up 0.18 percent against a basket of
major currencies, after touching its highest in almost three
weeks, on expectations reflationary policies would stoke
economic growth and the possibility the Fed could be more
aggressive in hiking interest rates.
In commodities, copper hit its highest since May
2015 after shipments from Chile and Indonesia, the world's two
biggest copper mines, were disrupted.
The metal last traded at $6,105.85 per tonne, up 0.26
percent on the day after climbing as high as $6,204. On Friday
it jumped more than 4 percent, its biggest one-day rise in
almost four years.
Oil prices pulled back from strong gains registered on
Friday as the greenback strengthened and signs of rising U.S.
crude output pressured prices.
International benchmark Brent crude futures settled
down 2 percent at $55.59 per barrel and U.S. crude
settled 1.7 percent lower at $52.93.
