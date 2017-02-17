GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge lower; Wall Street at record

* Global stocks retreat from record highs
* Major Wall Street indexes hit fresh record
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump
(Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Stocks on major world markets
slipped on Friday in the wake of back-to-back sessions of record
highs, as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald
Trump's tax and trade policies.
Despite the decline, the MSCI All-Country World index
was higher for a fourth straight week, its
longest winning streak in a nearly a year, after rising to a
record high on Thursday on positive signs of global economic
growth.
Wall Street managed a slight gain to push each of the major
indexes to a fresh record. A jump in consumer staples,
up 0.7 percent, offset declines in financial stocks,
down 0.03 percent, and the energy sector, off 0.5
percent.
Banks had provided a boost earlier in the week when U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave testimony that appeared
to open the door for a rate hike in March.
"Financials particularly are going higher than people think,
so I would not be a seller of these types of stocks just because
they rallied," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan
Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.
Markets have also been supported by expectations of concrete
fiscal plans from the Trump administration, which vowed last
week to announce a tax reform plan in the coming weeks. The S&P
500 has not registered a decline of 1 percent or more since
October 11.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.28 points, or
0.02 percent, to 20,624.05, the S&P 500 gained 3.94
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,351.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 23.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,838.58.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.7 percent, the S&P 500 climbed
1.5 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 1.8 percent.
U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
European stocks finished slightly higher as a surge in
Unilever shares offset a decline in banking and mining
stocks.
MSCI's benchmark global equity index lost 0.13 percent to
443.93 points, retreating from a record high of 444.94 on
Thursday. Europe's index of leading 300 stocks closed
0.04 percent higher.
The dollar, up 0.5 percent, improved versus most
peers with the exception of the yen, leaving it little changed
on the week following Yellen's mildly hawkish view and
surprisingly strong U.S. data on retail sales and consumer
prices.
The yen rose against major currencies. Concerns about
the upcoming French elections and a lack of movement in fiscal
changes in the United States stoked safe-haven demand for the
Japanese currency.
U.S. Treasury prices gained as concerns over the French
election and weak data in Britain added to risk aversion,
hurting stock markets and boosting demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt.
"We have French elections, which could kind of throw things
for a loop here. That is starting to poke up in the market
talking circles," said David Schiegoleit managing director at
U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Los Angeles.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 8/32 in
price to yield 2.4218 percent, down from 2.45 percent late on
Thursday, after touching a one-week low of 2.4.
Oil edged higher on the session but was lower for the week,
as rising U.S. drilling and record stockpiles faced efforts by
major producers to cut output to reduce a global
glut.
Brent crude settled up 0.3 percent to $55.81 while
U.S. crude edged up 0.07 percent to settle at $53.40 a barrel.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese and
Nick Zieminski)