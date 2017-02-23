GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on job, tax-cut hopes, oil gains

* Dow, S&P stay on winning streak, Nasdaq falls second day
* Crude futures rally on surprise drop in U.S. crude
inventory
* Dollar index slips on perceived less hawkish Fed minutes
* U.S. 10-year yield hits 2-week low, gold reaches 3-month
high
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Stock prices climbed to record
highs worldwide for a third straight session on Thursday,
propelled by an oil rally after a surprise drop in U.S. crude
inventories and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and
his Treasury chief on plans for job creation and tax reform.
The dollar was bogged down a day after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed the U.S. central
bank was in no rush to raise interest rates.
Treasury and euro zone government bond yields declined as
European Central Bank policymakers also signalled they were not
getting carried away by signs the euro zone economy is gathering
strength.
This outlook for policy accommodation lifted gold prices to
a three-month high near $1,250 an ounce.
Equity markets around the world have advanced this year as
traders bet on tax cuts, less regulation and more infrastructure
spending from Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to
bolster the U.S. economy.
Details on these stimulus programs have been sparse, raising
doubts whether bigger corporate profits will materialize.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke of
wanting to see "very significant" tax reform passed before
Congress' August recess and said the Trump administration was
looking closely at border tax issues.
"That's starting to put some details on tax reform. That's
reigniting some of the animal spirits," said Bill Northey, chief
investment officer for the private client group at U.S. Bank in
Helena, Montana.
Trump told executives at major U.S. companies he has a plan
that includes tax cuts and infrastructure spending to create
millions of domestic jobs.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 46 nations, rose 0.15 percent to 446.69 after touching
a record peak at 447.67.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average booked an
all-time intraday high for a 10th straight day, while the S&P
500 touched a record high before retreating. Nasdaq fell for a
second day, suffering its biggest one-day loss so far in
February.
The Dow ended up 34.72 points, or 0.17 percent, at
20,810.32; the S&P 500 finished 0.99 point, or 0.04
percent, higher at 2,363.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
closed down 25.12 points, or 0.43 percent, at 5,835.51.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index finished 0.2
percent lower at 1,470.18, scaling back from a 14-month peak set
on Wednesday.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 0.04 percent.
Gains in energy shares due to a jump in oil prices helped
lift the equity market.
Brent crude settled 74 cents or 1.33 percent higher
at $56.58 a barrel. U.S. crude settled up 86 cents or 1.6
percent at $54.45.
A weaker dollar in the wake of Fed minutes that were
perceived as less hawkish whetted appetite for gold and bonds.
The dollar index slipped 0.3 percent to 100.96.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
hit a two-week low, last down 3 basis points at 2.388 percent.
The German 10-year Bund yield decreased
4 basis points at 0.233 percent, hovering at its lowest level
since early January.
Spot gold rose $11.52 or 0.93 percent, to $1,248.83
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones, Nigel Stephenson, Atul
Prakash and Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Nichola Saminather in
Singapore, and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and)