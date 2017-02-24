GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond markets rally as Trump optimism pauses

(Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
* U.S. stocks off record highs, Dow to snap streak
* Bond markets rally, German 2-year yield hits record low
* Dollar little changed but on track for weekly loss
* Oil prices fall on U.S. crude inventory increase
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Key global stock markets fell
on Friday as investors lowered bets that policies of U.S.
President Donald Trump would benefit economic growth, and
instead favored assets considered safer such as bonds and gold.
Oil futures fell, pressuring energy stocks after data showed
U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week, signaling
oversupply despite OPEC's efforts to rein in output.
The dollar were little changed but set for a weekly decline
as the Trump administration's lack of details on tax cuts and
infrastructure spending raised doubts about the chances for
improved domestic growth and investments in 2017.
"The market will come to realize that a lot of these
pro-growth policies might get pushed to the end of this year or
next year and you might have this buyer's remorse for the
market," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment
Management.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 46 nations, fell 2.49 points or 0.56 percent, to
444.26. It reached an all-time peak at 447.67 on Thursday.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which
tracks blue-chip stocks, was on track to end a 10-day winning
streak, the longest since 1987. It was last down 57.54
points, or 0.28 percent, to 20,752.78.
The benchmark S&P 500 lost 7.45 points, or 0.32
percent, to 2,356.36, below its record high of 2,368.26 set on
Thursday.
The Nasdaq Composite declined for a third straight
day, which last happened in late December. It was down 23.47
points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,812.04.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.96
percent at 1,456.05.
Similar to stocks, the greenback was on its back foot. The
dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 100.93, on track for
a slim weekly loss.
As equities and the dollar lost some of their appeal, bond
yields fell with German two-year Schatz yield
touching minus 0.953 percent, Reuters data showed.
Nervousness about the first round of the French presidential
election, with anti-European Union Marine Le Pen in the lead,
has stoked safehaven demand for German and U.S. government debt.
Bids for less risky assets, together with traders' remote
view of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in March,
bolstered gold prices to their highest in over three months.
Spot gold prices rose $7.17 or 0.57 percent to
$1,256.51 an ounce.
In the oil market, Brent crude was last down $0.39,
or down 0.69 percent, at $56.19 a barrel. U.S. crude was
last down $0.27, or down 0.5 percent, at $54.18 per barrel.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in New York and Vikram Subhedar in
London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)