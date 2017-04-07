GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Syria attack, dollar shrugs off weak jobs report

(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* U.S. jobs report surprises but viewed as weather related
* Oil rises after U.S. attacks Syrian air base
* Europe stocks rise, Wall Street closes flat
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded to an almost
one-month high on Friday after a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian
air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak
U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or the
outlook for rising interest rates.
The toughest U.S. action in Syria's six-year-old civil war
raised geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and initially
hit assets considered higher risk such as equities.
Gold, a safe-haven asset, climbed to a five-month high
before easing and yields on risk-averse benchmark U.S.
Treasuries briefly slid to four-month lows. Stocks pared losses
to close higher in Europe and just below break-even on Wall
Street.
For the week, crude closed up about 3 percent. U.S. crude
settled 54 cents higher at $52.24 a barrel and Brent
rose 35 cents to settle at $55.24.
A jobs report seen as out of step with the labor market kept
alive expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
twice more in 2017 as the unemployment rate last month declined
to 4.5 percent from 4.7 percent in February.
"As long as we see the unemployment rate decline, we will
see more rate hikes," said Cathy Barrera, chief economic adviser
at ZipRecuiter in New York.
But William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said the
U.S. central bank might avoid raising rates at the same time it
begins to shrink its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio.
Dudley's remarks helped push equities lower.
While not earth-shattering, "it's a market where small
statements are having a magnified affect because investors are
worried," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView
Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, about Dudley.
News of the U.S. cruise missile strikes on the Syrian air
base sent global stocks lower but they turned higher after U.S.
officials described the attack as a one-off event that would not
lead to wider escalation.
Industrials helped lift U.S. and European stocks on the
prospect of higher economic growth.
U.S. corporate profits for the first quarter will be up 9
percent to 10 percent from a year earlier, and boost the market
when earnings season begins next week, said Phil Orlando, chief
equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs last month, the
fewest since last May, the Labor Department said. A major snow
storm that some dubbed Stella in the Northeast during the week
in March of the employment survey led to a step-down in hiring.
"Our thinking is that there is nothing wrong with the labor
market, other than the timing of Stella," Orlando said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 6.85
points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,656.1. The S&P 500 fell
1.95 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,355.54 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 1.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to
5,877.81.
In Europe, the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.18 percent to close at 1,502.68, while MSCI's gauge of
stocks across the globe shed 0.07 percent.
Gold gave up most of its gains as the dollar rose and
safe-haven demand ebbed.
Spot gold added 0.3 percent to $1,255.26 an ounce,
paring gains that had pushed prices to $1,270.46, the highest
since early November.
The drop in the unemployment rate suggested the labor market
was still tightening and does not change the outlook for bonds.
U.S. 10- and seven-year Treasury debt yields briefly hit
2.269 percent and 2.072 percent, respectively, their lowest
since Nov. 18. U.S. 30-year yields touched 2.939
percent, their lowest since mid-January.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 11/32 in price to
yield 2.3822 percent.
"There was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to the headline,"
said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rates strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
James Dalgleish)