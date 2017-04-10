GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises, Treasury yields fall on political risk view

(Updates to U.S. close, adds commentary)
* Oil gains on Syria uncertainty, Libya oilfield shutdown
* U.S. stocks boosted by energy; trading volume lightest
this year
* Political risk keeps investors on edge in all asset
classes
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 10 Oil futures rose on Monday
due to uncertainty on the situation in Syria, one of several
risk concerns that helped cap stock gains and send U.S. Treasury
yields down along with the U.S. dollar.
Jitters about the upcoming French presidential election,
North Korea and U.S.-Syria tensions underpinned safe-haven
demand for safer U.S. government debt.
Oil prices rose more than 1 percent, helping the S&P 500 end
the session with tiny gains boosted by energy stocks. Crude was
supported by a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield over the
weekend and tensions following last week's U.S. missile strike
on a Syrian air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack on
civilians.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, settled up 1.3 percent at $55.98 per barrel and U.S.
crude futures settled up 1.6 percent at $53.08.
The S&P's energy sector was the benchmark's biggest
driver with a 0.8 percent gain.
"You've had a lot of geopolitical news that could have
driven this market a lot lower, and I think it's a huge relief
that the market has held up so well," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa,
Oklahoma, which has about $50 million in assets under
management.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.92 points, or
0.01 percent, to 20,658.02, the S&P 500 gained 1.62
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,880.93.
Trading was slow in U.S. equities at the start of a
shortened holiday week in what turned out to be the lightest
trading day so far this year for U.S. exchanges, according to
Reuters data.
Traders attributed a stock dip around noon EDT (1600 GMT) to
unverified rumors stemming from weekend reports related to North
Korea.
A U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday that a U.S. Navy
strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean
near the Korean peninsula as a show of force as concerns grow
about North Korea's advancing weapons program.
Some equity investors were also holding as they geared up
for the U.S. earnings season, which kicks off this week with
first-quarter reports from some of the biggest banks.
Investors were also waiting for clues on U.S. central bank
balance-sheet trimming from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen,
who was scheduled to participate in a discussion on public
policy at the University of Michigan.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was
2.362 percent, down 1 basis point from Friday, while the yield
on 30-year was 1 basis point lower at 2.988 percent.
"You are getting some safe-haven bids on geopolitical
concerns," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was down 0.16 percent as traders
consolidated Friday's gains on low volume. The dollar had risen
0.5 percent Friday.
The MSCI all world stock index was up 0.02
percent. European stocks ended the day flat as
investors eyed France's upcoming presidential election.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Richard
Leong in New York, Vikram Subhedar and Abhinav Ramnarayann in
London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)