GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors seek safety on rising U.S. tensions with Russia, Syria, N.Korea

* Safety bid sends gold higher, bonds rally
* Wall Street ends down but above session lows
* Oil prices whipsaw back to gains, reversing fall
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 11 Investors sought shelter in
gold, U.S. Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as tensions rose
between the United States and Russia, in addition to worries
about U.S. relations with Syria and North Korea.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson carried a message from
world powers to Moscow on Tuesday denouncing Russian support for
Syria's Bashar al-Assad.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian
warplanes dropped barrel bombs on rebel-held areas a day after
the United States said their use could lead to further U.S.
strikes in Syria. Syria denied the attack.
Also, North Korean state media warned of a nuclear attack on
the United States at any sign of American aggression as a U.S.
Navy strike group steamed toward the western
Pacific.
The United States and other countries blamed Syria's Assad
for a deadly gas attack last week and U.S. President Donald
Trump responded by firing cruise missiles at a Syrian air base
while Russian President Vladimir Putin has stood by Assad.
"The most keen focus today is on Syria and Russia," said
Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth
Investments in Atlanta, Georgia.
"The market is still waiting for tangible evidence of
economic and corporate profit strength but they're not going to
get that for another day or two. While they wait for that direct
data, these geopolitical headlines are taking center stage."
The U.S. government debt market rallied, with the 30-year
yield touching near three-month lows as fresh concerns about the
French presidential election and possible U.S. military action
against Syria and North Korea spurred safe-haven demand.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 6
basis points to 2.302 percent. The 30-year bond yield
was down more than 5 basis points at 2.931 percent
after touching 2.925 percent, which was the lowest since Jan.
17.
Stocks pulled well back from their session lows but were
still down for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 6.72 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,651.3, the S&P 500
lost 3.38 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,353.78 and the
Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.15 points, or 0.24 percent,
to 5,866.77.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as the
fear index, rose 1.02 points and closed at 15.07, its first
close above 15 since the Nov. 8 U.S. Presidential election.
The U.S. dollar fell 1.2 percent and nearly touched a five-
month low against the Japanese ye
"It shows how nervous markets are about the geopolitical
situation," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman. "And at the end of the day the focus
on the geopolitical data is coming without much serious economic
data."
Gold last traded up 1.5 percent on the day at almost
$1,273.55 an ounce. It hit its highest point since Nov. 10 and
was on track for its biggest one-day percentage rise since March
15.
Oil reversed course to end the day higher after reports that
Saudi Arabia told OPEC officials it wants to continue OPEC cuts
for an additional six months.
Global benchmark Brent settled up 0.5 percent at
$56.23 a barrel in its seventh straight day of gains. U.S. crude
settled up for the sixth day in a row with a 0.6 percent
rise to $53.40.
