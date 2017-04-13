REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, Treasury yields off lows, after Trump comments

(Fixes typo in first sentence to safe-haven from save-haven)
* Markets still react to Trump remarks on dollar, rates
* Wall Street equity indexes lower
* Oil futures mixed, treasury yields down
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 13 Wall Street indexes fell
along with U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday on safe-haven demand
spurred by geopolitical worries while the U.S. dollar rebounded
from its previous day's slide as investors discounted remarks by
President Donald Trump.
The biggest drag on the S&P 500 was financial stocks as
investors moved to safe-haven assets. Although bank earnings
beat estimates, weak loan growth was also in focus.
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes recorded its
steepest single-week decline since early 2016 due to demand for
longer-dated government bonds spurred by worries over potential
U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea.
Kate Warne, principal investment strategist at Edward Jones
in St. Louis, said the dip in bond yields put pressure on stocks
ahead of a holiday weekend in the United States.
"What we've seen is investors from the rest of the world
putting more money in U.S. Treasuries" due to geopolitical
concerns, Warne said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.61 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 20,531.25, the S&P 500 lost 6.65
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,338.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.32 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,828.84.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six trade-weighted peers, was up 0.5 percent, after
a 0.6 percent decline on Wednesday marked its biggest one-day
fall in three weeks.
The U.S. dollar had tumbled Wednesday after Trump told the
Wall Street Journal the greenback was "getting too strong" and
would eventually hurt the U.S. economy.
"Clearly, I think (the dollar) was oversold yesterday," said
Peter Ng, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa
Clara, California. "The market was very sensitive to headlines
given how nervous it has become due to geopolitical risk."
The 10-year Treasury yield fell 14 basis points
in a shortened trading week, which was the biggest weekly
decline since the week of Jan. 8, 2016, Reuters data showed.
Earlier in the day Treasury yields had hit session highs,
after a University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer
sentiment unexpectedly improved in early April.
Before the data, Trump's comment that he favored low
interest rates had intensified this week's bond market rally
that was underpinned by geopolitical worries.
The MSCI all-world stock index was down 0.3
percent, well below its session high.
In commodities, oil prices were little changed on modest
volume on Thursday, in a week in which crude benchmarks recouped
more of March's losses on increased hopes world supply and
demand were nearing balance. U.S. crude ended up 0.13
percent at $53.18 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent
settled up 0.05 percent at $55.89.
Gold was up 0.03 percent at $1,286.11 an ounce after
hitting a five-month high earlier in the session.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York, Jamie
McGeever, Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)