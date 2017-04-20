GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, stocks rise ahead of French election; bonds fall

(Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
* Euro shorts close positions, traders say
* French stocks jump
* Wall Street boosted by earnings
By Rodrigo Campos and and Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 20 Stocks on major markets rose
along with the euro on Thursday as a market-friendly
presidential candidate led in opinion polls ahead of elections
in France on Sunday.
Former French finance minister, Emmanuel Macron, maintained
a slim lead in polls, but the election is still a four-way
battle in the first round vote on April 23. Should Macron rank
first or second in Sunday's election, he is seen easily winning
the runoff vote on May 7 after remaining candidates are
eliminated.
However, after surprises in last year's U.S. election and
the UK Brexit referendum, voter indecision and low turnout could
catch markets wrong-footed yet again.
France's CAC stock index jumped 1.5 percent, its
strongest daily performance since March 1.
On Wall Street, stocks rose as traders continued to bet on a
strong earnings reporting season. Profit expectations have risen
in the last two weeks and S&P 500 stock index company earnings
now are expected to have gained 11.1 percent in the first
quarter.
"You look at a day like today and it tells you there is a
lot of cash on the sidelines that wants an opportunity to buy
when the market sells off even just a little bit," said Phil
Blancato, CEO of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New
York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 174.22
points, or 0.85 percent, to 20,578.71, the S&P 500 gained
17.67 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,355.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 53.74 points, or 0.92 percent, to
5,916.78.
The Nasdaq closed at a record.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.18 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.63 percent. Emerging market stocks rose
0.58 percent.
EURO HOLDS NEAR 3-WEEK HIGHS
The euro held near a three-week high against the U.S. dollar
as some traders closed out bets made on the grounds that the
common currency would fall ahead of or after the election.
"Euro bulls will definitely respond to positive news around
Macron, but that dissipates as the reality of low turnouts sets
in," said Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at OANDA in
Toronto.
The euro was up 0.09 percent against the dollar at
$1.0719 after hitting a three-week high of $1.0777 earlier in
the session.
Oil prices ended mixed, as investors weighed rising U.S.
production against geopolitical uncertainties.
U.S. crude prices settled down 17 cents at $50.27 a
barrel. Brent futures posted modest gains, however,
ending up 6 cents to $52.99.
U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors waited on the results
from the French election and as rising risk appetite boosted
stocks, after yields fell earlier and broke below key technical
resistance.
The 10-year note fell 12/32 in price to yield
2.25 percent. The yield briefly fell as low as 2.165 percent on
Tuesday, the lowest level since Nov. 10, and it has tumbled from
2.63 percent on March 14.
In other commodity markets, U.S. gold futures fell
0.09 percent to $1,282.60 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
and Karen Brettell in New York, Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru,
Libby George and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)