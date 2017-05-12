GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe, emerging markets boost stocks; U.S. assets fall on data

* Global stock index posts fourth straight weekly gain
* U.S. dollar, stocks, Treasury yields slip after sales, CPI
data
* European, emerging market stocks outperform U.S.
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 12 A measure of stock markets
around the globe edged up on Friday led by European and emerging
market equities while underwhelming U.S. retail sales data
pushed U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lower.
MSCI's gauge of stock markets around the globe
rose 0.12 percent for the day and 0.094 percent
for the week, the fourth straight weekly increase.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow edged
lower as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries
deepened over Nordstrom Inc, J.C. Penney and
other department stores after weak earnings reports.
The S&P closed lower and fell for the first week in four as
weak economic data weighed on financial shares.
A less-than-expected 0.4 percent month-over-month increase
in April retail sales and below-expectations report on consumer
prices stirred fears about the retail sector as well as the
economy.
"The numbers were light again. People don't seem to be
spending money despite employment and income numbers being good.
It's concerning," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president
at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.81 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 20,896.61; the S&P 500 lost 3.54
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,390.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,121.23.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, fell 0.45 percent to 99.177.
The U.S. Treasuries market rallied with benchmark 10-year
yields posting the biggest one-day drop in more than three
weeks, spurred lower by the weaker-than-expected retail sales
and inflation data that diminished the view the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates more than once for the rest of the
year.
"With the CPI report today, the market is concerned about
inflation," said Thomas Roth, head of Treasury trading at MUFG
Securities America in New York.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 7 basis
points to 2.33 percent, while the 30-year yield was
5 basis points lower at 2.99 percent.
In Europe, stock markets steadied this week. Their
outperformance this year against global peers remains intact,
with the benchmark's 10 percent gains outpacing the 7
percent rise on the S&P 500.
Emerging markets bourses continued their outperformance as
well, with MSCI's emerging markets index rising 0.2
percent and touching a fresh two-year high. The gauge has posted
year-to-date gains of more than 15 percent.
Oil prices edged higher to score their biggest weekly gain
in more than a month as traders expected OPEC-led production
cuts to extend beyond the middle of this year and as U.S. crude
inventories fell to their lowest levels since February.
International Brent crude futures stood at $50.89
per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures
were at $47.90 per barrel.
Gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,227 an ounce. Copper
also gained 0.3 percent after hitting a one-week high in
the previous session with investors encouraged by top copper
consumer China's easing of monetary policy to stimulate growth.
