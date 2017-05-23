GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil edges up, Wall Street rises as investors parse Trump budget

* Oil prices inch up on supply cut expectations
* Wall Street rises as Trump federal budget plan released
* Sterling subdued after deadly Manchester attack
* European stocks climb after upbeat data
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, May 23 Wall Street rose on Tuesday as
investors were relieved by the release of President Donald
Trump's budget proposal and oil prices inched up in spite of a
White House proposal to sell half the country's petroleum
reserves.
U.S. Treasury bond yields extended their rise in late
trading after a solid 2-year debt auction while euro zone shares
closed higher on strong growth data.
Oil prices rose slightly in volatile trading as expectations
of an extension to OPEC-led supply cuts and another drop in U.S.
crude inventories offset the proposal in Trump's budget plan to
roll out sales of petroleum reserves over 10 years.
U.S. crude rose 0.84 percent to $51.56 per barrel
and Brent was last at $54.26, up 0.72 percent on the
day.
Trump's first full budget plan calls for an increase in
military and infrastructure spending but also a raft of cuts,
including healthcare and food assistance.
"People will keep an eye on any sort of indication of
corporate tax reform as well as infrastructure spending," said
Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank
in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.08 points,
or 0.21 percent, to end at 20,937.91, the S&P 500 gained
4.4 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,398.42 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to
6,138.71.
"There were no large surprises. The market is pleased with
that," said Wade Balliet, chief investment strategist at Bank of
the West in Denver, Colorado.
Trump's tax and spending plan in its current form is
unlikely to be approved by Congress, which will craft its own.
Across the euro zone, businesses showed their strongest run
since 2011, according to IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index for May. It matched the previous month's 56.8,
its highest since April 2011. A reading above 50 indicates
growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.25
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.09 percent.
Sterling was subdued after reports showing sluggishness in
the UK economy and a suicide bombing at a pop concert in
Manchester Monday night that killed 22 people and wounded
dozens.
"Increasingly the markets are just more and more numb to
these. As bad as they are and as horrific as they are, the
market immediately looks through these things and uses these as
buying opportunities more than anything else,” said Brad
Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York.
The pound was last 0.25 percent lower at $1.2968.
Treasury debt yields rose, with some investors paring bond
positions to make room for this week's federal and corporate
supply while others reduced safe-haven bond holdings in favor of
stocks.
There was solid demand at a $26 billion auction of a new
two-year note issue, the first part of the $88 billion in
coupon-bearing government debt supply this week. Some traders
also turned cautious ahead of the release of the Federal
Reserve's minutes of its May 2-3 meeting on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield
was 2.287 percent, up three basis points from late on Monday,
while the 30-year bond yield was more than three
basis points higher at 2.949 percent.
The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies
as its worst week of losses in a year drove some profit taking,
and as investors turned their attention to Wednesday's Fed
minutes.
The index rose 0.41 percent after falling to a more than
six-month low on Monday.
"We haven't heard from any Fed members clarifying or warning
the market that they are on the wrong side. That's a positive
sign that June is still a go (for an interest rate hike)," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency analyst at OANDA in Toronto.
