GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks scale new peaks on retailer results; oil falls

* S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record intraday, closing highs
* Europe stocks close little changed
* U.S., Brent crude tumble more than 5 pct after OPEC
meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 25 Two top U.S. equity indexes
scaled record peaks on Thursday after strong earnings reports
from retailers, outpacing European shares which were little
changed, while oil prices plunged after top crude producers
extended output cuts for a shorter period than expected.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes hit record intraday
and closing highs, with the benchmark S&P 500 index touching
2,418.71, after retailers such as PVH Corp and Sears
surged on strong results. The S&P consumer
discretionary index closed up nearly 1 percent.
European shares struggled for direction, with investors
hunting for fresh catalysts as a blistering earnings season that
helped stocks surge to new highs nears its end.
"There's no clear and present danger on the horizon," Jimmy
Chang, chief investment strategist at Rockefeller & Co in New
York, said in reference to the gains in U.S. stocks. "The lack
of fear, the complacency is supporting the market."
Energy shares on both sides of the Atlantic tumbled,
however, after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) disappointed some investors. The S&P
energy sector closed down 1.8 percent, while Europe's STOXX 600
oil and gas index closed down 1.2 percent.
U.S. crude prices plummeted as much as 5.7 percent to $48.45
a barrel, their lowest level in a week, after OPEC agreed to
extend output cuts for nine months, dousing hopes for deeper,
longer cuts. U.S. crude prices settled down $2.46 at $48.90 a
barrel. Brent crude settled down $2.50 at $51.46 a barrel after
touching a 1-1/2-week low of $51.03 a barrel.
MSCI's world equity index was last up 1.95
points, or 0.42 percent, at 464.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 70.53
points, or 0.34 percent, at 21,082.95. The S&P 500 closed
up 10.68 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,415.07. The Nasdaq
Composite ended up 42.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at
6,205.26.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.04 percent at 1,540.78.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of major
currencies a day after Federal Reserve minutes dialed down
expectations of the central bank hiking interest rates soon.
Many investors and strategists expect Fed rate hikes to boost
the dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, was last roughly flat at 97.224
.
"The minutes sort of made it clear that the Fed wasn’t going
to be reducing its balance sheet anytime real soon, and the
response was negative for the dollar," said Greg Anderson,
global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets
in New York.
U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on the doubts over
whether the Fed would raise interest rates more than once by the
end of 2017. Bond yields slipped into the lower end of this
week's tight trading range with the benchmark 10-year yield
hovering around 2.25 percent.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3 percent at
$1,256.40.
