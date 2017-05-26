GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops

* Oil rebounds, market corrects following OPEC
* World stocks lower, Wall St ekes out 7-day winning streak
* Sterling hit as PM May's pre-election poll lead shrinks
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily
(Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, May 26 Oil prices recovered on Friday
from some of the previous day's steep slide after investor
disappointment that OPEC curbs did not go far enough, while Wall
Street stocks eked out a seventh straight day of gains.
U.S. bond yields stayed steady and gold saw big gains as a
risk-off sentiment and concerns about political uncertainty took
hold, with spot gold rising to its highest since May 1.
"We have had the political noise coming from Trump and the
U.S. administration and there is a certain element of
uncertainty in the markets in general, which is supporting gold.
Equities are also down," analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in
Zurich said.
Spot gold added 0.9 percent to $1,267.00 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.82 percent to $1,266.70 an
ounce.
Friday's partial rebound for oil prices followed a day of
downward pressure. Some market participants had priced in more
aggressive, extended output cuts from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries.
U.S. crude rose 1.82 percent to $49.79 per barrel
and Brent was last at $52.15, up 1.34 percent on the
day. Both contracts, however, ended the week lower.
Sterling slid more than 1 percent following a poll showing
the ruling Conservatives' lead shrinking two weeks before an
election.
Britain's pound tumbled to a more than four-week low
of $1.2772. It was last down 1.03 percent at $1.2806.
The U.S. dollar, however, rose after upbeat data showed that
the U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first
quarter, as gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent
annual rate.
"The GDP figure was a pleasant surprise. I don’t think
markets were looking for a revision this big," said Sireen
Harajli, FX strategist at Mizuho in New York.
"It confirms or at least gives some relief to the idea that
the weakness that we had seen in economic performance is likely
to be transitory."
The dollar index rose 0.2 percent, with the euro
down 0.33 percent to $1.1172.
Wall Street saw another strong day for consumer stocks,
offset by weakness in healthcare and real estate shares. The
flattening market had threatened to break a winning streak, but
the S&P 500 eked out a slightly higher day ahead of a long
weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67 points, or
0.01 percent, to end the week at 21,080.28, the S&P 500
gained 0.75 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,415.82 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to
6,210.19.
In Britain, the first opinion poll since a suicide bombing
killed 22 people indicated the opposition Labour Party had cut
the Conservative Party's lead to five points, with less than a
fortnight to go to the parliamentary election.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said a big win would
strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations for Britain to leave
the European Union.
The sterling selloff was seen boding well for British
exporters, however. British stock markets bucked
the downward trend and hit record highs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.22
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.08 percent.
Meanwhile, analysts said there was caution in the markets
ahead of a meeting of leaders from the world's richest economies
that was expected to expose deep divisions with U.S. President
Donald Trump over trade and climate change.
The G7 summit comes after Trump criticized NATO allies'
military spending and condemned German trade policies a day
earlier.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Richard Leong,
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Julia Simon in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)