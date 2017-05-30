GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as bonds, yen rise on cautious outlook

* Safe-haven demand lift bonds, yen, other low-risk assets
* Gold prices reach one-month peak before hitting resistance
* Oil market flounders on oversupply worries despite OPEC
deal
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 30 World stock prices slipped on
Tuesday on concerns about the political outlook in Europe and
U.S. economic growth, while nervous investors piled into yen and
low-risk U.S. and German government bonds.
Oil prices declined on worries about global oversupply
despite OPEC's pact last week to extend its crude output cut
until the first quarter of 2018.
Gold rose to a one-month high of $1,270 an ounce on
safe-haven demand before it ran out of steam.
"There is a whiff of risk aversion about the markets," said
Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.40 point or 0.09 percent, to
463.89.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
closed down 51.02 points, or 0.24 percent, to 21,029.26, the S&P
500 ended 2.89 points, or 0.12 percent, lower at 2,412.93
and the Nasdaq Composite finished down 7.01 points, or
0.11 percent, to 6,203.19.
Recent U.S. economic reports have supported a growing view
that the world's biggest economy is not recovering from an
anemic first quarter as vigorously as some traders had thought.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in May
and a gauge of core U.S. inflation retreated on a year-over-year
basis.
The lack of progress on tax cuts and other stimulus measures
from Washington has also weighed on the outlook for company
profits and broader economic activity, analysts said.
"There has been some softness in U.S. economic data, and
there are some less market-friendly policies in the U.S. on the
margin," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist with Russell
Investments in New York.
Most Federal Reserve policymakers have not backed away from
their expectations of two more rate increases by the end of
2017, as they see the U.S. economy near full employment and are
confident inflation would reach the Fed's 2 percent goal.
However, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday a rate
hike may occur soon, while the central bank may want to refrain
from further increases if inflation remains soft.
In Europe, elections in Italy may come as early as September
after the 5-Star Movement became the fourth big party to back a
switch to a proportional electoral system.
Greece's debt problems also continued to simmer after it
failed to reach a deal on the next installment of its bailout
program earlier this month.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index shed 0.22
percent at 1,533.66.
With worries about the United States and Europe, the yen
strengthened against the dollar and euro. It was up 0.4 percent
at 110.74 yen per dollar, and up 0.2 percent at 123.91
yen per euro.
Safety bids lowered the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
to 2.212 percent, the lowest in more than a week,
and the 10-year German yield was at 0.286 percent,
the lowest in over five weeks.
In commodities markets, Brent crude was last down
$0.45, or 0.86 percent, at $51.84 a barrel. U.S. crude
settled down 14 cents, or 0.28 percent, at $49.66 per barrel.
Spot gold prices were last 0.3 percent lower at
$1,262.75 an ounce.
(Reporting by Herb Lash, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Sam
Forgione, Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Marc Jones, Patrick
Graham, Zandi Shabalala in London and Nithin Thomas Prasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)