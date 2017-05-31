REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lose steam at end of solid month; sterling falls

(Refiles to say "note" instead of "not" in first paragraph)
* MSCI global stock index rises for seven consecutive months
* Safe-haven bids support gold, bonds at month-end
* Oil prices hit 3-week lows on anxiety about supply glut
* Chinese yuan jumps to highest in over six months
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 31 Major stock markets around the
globe ended a solid May on a weak note on Wednesday, while the
sterling fell as conflicting poll results stoked worries whether
the ruling Conservatives could lose seats in next week's UK
general election.
MSCI's global equity index, which tracks 45
stock markets, dipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday, paring its
month-to-date gain to 1.8 percent. The index booked seven months
of increases, which would be its longest monthly winning streak
in over a decade.
The diminished appeal of stocks on Wednesday underpinned
safe-haven bids for gold and low-risk U.S. and German government
bonds.
Oil prices declined to a three-week low as news of a rebound
in Libyan production exacerbated worries about a global
oversupply despite OPEC's pact to extend output cuts last week.
Despite Wednesday's losses, hopes for an economic pickup in
Europe, together with signs of stability in Japan and China and
moderate U.S. growth, supported expectations for steady gains in
stocks, corporate bonds and other risky assets in the near term,
analysts said.
"You have some cyclical recovery in some of the major
countries in Europe," said Robert Tipp, chief market strategist
at PGIM Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. "This should be a
favorable environment for risky assets."
In late afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 41.27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,988.2, the S&P
500 lost 4.78 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,408.13 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.73 points, or 0.32
percent, to 6,183.46.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.1
percent lower, at 1,532.14. It gained 0.8 percent in May.
A sharp fall in euro zone inflation led investors to believe
the European Central Bank will not be quite as hawkish at its
policy meeting next week as had originally been expected.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were down
2 basis point at 2.198 percent, a near two-week low, while
10-year German Bund yields hit 0.286 percent, the
lowest in over five weeks.
The biggest mover in currencies was sterling, which shed as
much as 0.5 percent after a YouGov poll showed the ruling
Conservative Party might lose 20 of the 330 seats it holds,
while the opposition Labor Party could gain nearly 30 seats, in
a national election next week.
Sterling fell to a six-week low of $1.2770 before
recovering some ground to $1.2887. It also slipped to 0.8722
pound per euro, not far from Friday's eight-week low
of 0.8750.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies
following weaker-than-forecast data on U.S. pending home
sales.
Meanwhile, the yuan jumped to its strongest in
more than 6 months on bets the Chinese central bank is now less
inclined to allow the currency to weaken markedly against the
greenback.
In commodities, Brent crude settled $1.53, or 2.95
percent, lower at $50.31 a barrel. U.S. crude settled
down $1.34 or 2.70 percent at $48.32 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $9.09 or 0.72 percent, to
$1,271.80 an ounce. They touched a one-month high of $1,270.47
on Tuesday.
