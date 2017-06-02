GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tanks on U.S. jobs data but stocks scale new peaks

(Adds close of U.S. markets)
* Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs
* British, German stock indices set intra-day records
* World stocks gain for seven weeks, longest streak since
2010
* Dollar slips to 7-month low on weaker jobs data
* Oil slips as U.S. climate-pact exit compounds glut fears
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 2 The dollar fell to seven-month
lows on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer
jobs than expected in May, but equity investors took the news in
stride and pushed leading American, British and German stock
indexes to record highs.
U.S. job creation slowed last month and employment gains in
the prior two months were revised lower, suggesting the labor
market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling
to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.
The lackluster data lifted gold prices to a six-week peak as
the report lowered expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise
benchmark U.S. interest rates this year after a hike that most
analysts still anticipate later in June.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 in May as the government,
manufacturing and retail sectors lost jobs, the Labor Department
said. The U.S. economy created 66,000 fewer jobs than previously
reported in March and April.
Still, investors continue to give both the economy and
President Donald Trump's administration the benefit of the
doubt, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State
Street Global Advisors in Boston.
"Should we see the earnings begin to decline, I do think the
market will have trouble," he said.
The market has priced in a global growth rebound, though
skepticism on the part of bond investors, a tepid market for
small-capitalized stocks and a downward drift in oil prices
point to sluggish growth, low inflation and low rates, he said.
"The rest is kind of this noise, the monetary policy, what's
going on in DC," Arone said, referring to Washington.
Slower U.S. population growth is dragging on the economy and
the rate of inflation, said Russell Price, senior economist at
Ameriprise Financial Services Inc in Troy, Michigan.
Yet the broad view of the U.S. labor market is that it is
still quite healthy. Initial claims for jobless benefits as a
percentage of total employment have never been lower since state
programs began in the 1940s, Price said.
MSCI's all-country world stock index hit a
record high, rising 0.63 percent, as it posted a seventh
straight week of gains and its longest winning streak since
2010.
Financial stocks in Britain lifted the FTSE 100
index of top UK blue chips to all-time peaks while Germany's DAX
index also set new highs. Both later trimmed gains but
closed the day higher.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. indexes closed at fresh
record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.11 points,
or 0.29 percent, to close at 21,206.29. The S&P 500
gained 9.01 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94 percent, to
6,305.80.
DOLLAR DROPS
The greenback fell to seven-month lows against the euro and
Swiss franc, while sliding to a two-week bottom versus
the yen.
Analysts said the less rosy jobs data was unlikely to derail
the U.S. central bank from raising rates this month.
"A hike in June is still on the table but the news flow will
have to improve for the Fed to keep tightening in the second
part of the year," said Thomas Julien, U.S. economist, at
Natixis North America in New York.
The dollar index, tracking the unit against key foreign
currencies, fell to a seven-month low and was last down 0.53
percent at 96.679.
The euro was 0.62 percent higher against the dollar to
$1.1281. Against the yen, the dollar fell from
one-week highs and last changed hands at 110.42 yen, down 0.83
percent.
Brent crude dipped below $50 to post a second week of losses
on worries Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spur
U.S. drilling and worsen a global oil glut.
Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 68 cents to
settle at $49.95 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
futures settled down 70 cents at $47.66 per barrel.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell to nearly seven-month
lows while short-dated yields touched their lowest in more than
two weeks after the U.S. employment data suggested a cautious
Fed policy beyond June.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose 18/32 in price to
push their yields down to 2.1539 percent.
Spot gold rose for a fourth straight week, up 1.02
percent to $1,278.13 an ounce, its highest since April 21. Gold
futures for August delivery settled up 0.8 percent at
$1,280.2.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and James Dalgleish)