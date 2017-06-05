GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip, dollar steadies as oil sinks on Mideast rift

* Oil falls as Qatar rift threatens output cuts
* Sterling recovers as investors focus on election
* Wall Street closes lower as Apple losses offset gains in
energy and finance sectors
* Eyes are on Thursday's ECB meeting
* Gold retreats after six-week high on Friday's U.S. jobs
report
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 5 Wall Street stocks dipped on
Monday, weighed down by Apple, as world equity markets fell with
oil prices, while the U.S. dollar recovered from a near
seven-month low against the euro.
Sterling firmed as investors focused on the impending
British election, and Friday's disappointing U.S. employment
report initially lifted gold prices to a six-week high and
boosted Treasury yields as investors booked profits.
"We had a pretty significant reaction to payrolls, which was
a little overdone," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates
strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The data initially pushed gold to its recent high of
$1,282 an ounce because it dimmed prospects for an aggressive
interest rate run. Higher rates pressure gold prices by
increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
But gold retreated and was flat at $1,279. Even so, markets
signaled they expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates next week.
U.S. stock indexes were pulled down by Apple
shares, which fell as the iPhone maker unveiled products and
services at its annual developers conference.
The drop partly offset gains in energy and financial stocks,
some of this year's worst-performing sectors that attracted bids
despite lower oil prices and a flat yield curve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.25 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 21,184.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.97
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,436.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,295.68.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.13
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.13 percent.
In the Middle East, Qatar's main stock index fell
more than 7 percent. Saudi Arabia - the world's biggest crude
oil exporter - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut
ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting
terrorism.
Qatar is the world's biggest supplier of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) and a major supplier of condensate.
Brent crude fell nearly 1 percent on concerns that
the cutting of ties with Qatar could hamper a global deal to
reduce oil production.
Brent was last at $49.47, down 0.96 percent, and U.S. crude
fell 0.59 percent to $47.38 per barrel.
Qatar's crude output ranks as one of the smallest among the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, but tension
within the cartel could weaken the supply deal aimed at
supporting prices.
"While we would not want to read too much into this in terms
of looming trouble for OPEC, the fact that Qatar's stance toward
Iran is a key element in this issue does make for a potentially
more complicated setup at future meetings should the issue not
have been resolved in due time," JBC Energy analysts said in a
note.
Britain's pound initially fell half a cent against
the dollar after the third militant attack in Britain in less
than three months but recovered and was 0.09 percent higher.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday's election would go
ahead. Opinion polls in the past week have put her Conservatives
ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labor opposition.
"Even if May does just about enough to increase the majority
- that could still potentially be sterling positive," said ING
currency strategist Viraj Patel.
The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies,
recovering from a near-seven-month low hit on Friday, as
investors turned their focus to this week's impending European
Central Bank meeting and the UK election.
The dollar index rose 0.09 percent, having hit its
lowest since Nov. 9 after Friday's U.S. jobs report.
European Central Bank policymakers this week are expected to
take a more benign view of the euro zone economy and discuss
dropping pledges to ramp up economic stimulus if needed, sources
with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week.
The euro was down 0.21 percent to $1.1256 and the
Japanese yen weakened 0.03 percent versus the greenback at
110.46 per dollar.
