GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down

* Oil prices recover on technical support
* Gold, German bunds at recent highs as safe assets thrive
* European shares hit, U.S. stocks down partly on retail
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election
(Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, June 6 Oil prices edged up on Tuesday,
bouncing after sliding below $47 a barrel on pressure from a
Mideast diplomatic rift, while U.S. Treasury yields and the
dollar dropped to recent lows and world stocks dropped as
political uncertainty pushed investors away from risky assets.
The yen and gold gained as caution prevailed and ahead of
testimony from the former head of the FBI, a British election
and the European Central Bank's next move, which all happen on
Thursday.
"We have risk events piling up," said Blake Gwinn, U.S.
rates strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We'll be very focused on what happens on Thursday, but it might
end up being a dud."
Leading Arab powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the
United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it
of supporting Islamist militants and Iran.
U.S. crude rose 1.35 percent to $48.04 per barrel
and Brent was last at $49.94, up 0.95 percent on the
day.
Wall Street closed lower for a second day after both
European and Asian stocks dropped during their sessions.
The largest weight on the S&P 500 was Amazon, down
0.8 percent. Walmart fell 1.7 percent to $78.93 after
Amazon said it would offer its Prime subscription service at a
discount to U.S. customers on government aid, taking aim at a
piece of Walmart's customer base.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.81 points,
or 0.23 percent, to 21,136.23, the S&P 500 lost 6.77
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,429.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,275.06.
On what BayernLB analysts called "Super Thursday", British
voters will also go to polls in an increasingly unpredictable
general election, the European Central Bank is due to meet and
former FBI director James Comey will testify before Congress.
"Once these events pass, we may have a little more clarity
and therefore see a little less caution in the markets," said
Craig Erlam, a market analyst for OANDA securities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.62
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.28 percent.
Investors piled into gold, U.S. Treasuries and German
government bonds, among the world's safest assets. German
10-year borrowing costs dropped to six-week lows.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, last at 2.145 percent, dropped
as low as 2.129 percent, a seven-month low. Gold
briefly touched a high of $1,295.97, prices not seen
since November.
A run of weaker-than-expected U.S. data dragged bond yields
lower even though the Federal Reserve is widely expected to
raise U.S. interest rates a quarter point next week.
Sterling turned flat ahead of Thursday's general
election. British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on course to
increase her parliamentary majority, a poll showed, shortly
after another survey suggested the race with the Labour Party
was neck and neck.
The dollar fell to a more than six-week low against the yen
and was at its weakest since the November U.S. election
against a basket of other world currencies.
On Thursday, reports suggest former FBI chief Comey plans to
talk about conversations in which U.S. President Donald Trump
allegedly pressured him to drop his investigation into former
national security adviser Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing
to disclose conversations with Russian officials.
The Mexican peso posted a second day of gains after U.S. and
Mexican governments reached a new preliminary agreement to shift
their sugar trade mix.
(Additional reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan in London, Richa
Naidu in Chicago, Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Richard
Leong, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Rodrigo Campos and Jessica
Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)