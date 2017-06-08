GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Euro falls after ECB keeps rates on hold
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday
high
* Investors await British election outcome
* Top European share index briefly touches 3-week low
* Oil prices touch 1-month lows
(Updates to close of U.S. markets)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. and European stocks were
little changed on Thursday as investors digested testimony from
former FBI Director James Comey before a Senate panel, while the
euro fell after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on
hold and oil prices briefly touched one-month lows.
Comey told U.S. lawmakers in the congressional hearing he
had no doubt that Russia had interfered with the 2016 election
but was confident that no votes had been altered. The Dow
briefly hit a record intraday high of 21,265.69 during the
testimony, while the Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high
after a boost from Yahoo and Nvidia
shares.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of the UK general
election as Britons voted on Thursday in a snap vote predicted
to give Prime Minister Theresa May a larger parliamentary
majority.
The FTSEurofirst 300 of top European equities briefly hit a
three-week low of 1,526.29 after the ECB said subdued inflation
meant it would continue to pump more stimulus into the region's
economy.
In reference to Comey's testimony, Jefferies & Co money
market economist Thomas Simons said: "I think the market is
taking less of an alarmist review of this situation because
there is no smoking gun here. So it's not particularly impactful
for thinking about...Trump's economic agenda to go through."
MSCI's all-country world equity index was
last down 0.39 points, or 0.08 percent, at 467.24.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 8.84
points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,182.53. The S&P 500 closed
up 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,433.79. The Nasdaq
Composite ended up 24.38 points, or 0.39 percent, at
6,321.76.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.04 percent at 1,528.71.
ECB DECISION
The euro hit its lowest since May 31 against the U.S. dollar
of $1.1196 after the ECB announcement. The dollar index,
which measures the greenback against a basket of six major
rivals, was last up 0.2 percent at 96.967.
Oil prices edged lower, with benchmark Brent crude and U.S.
crude prices hitting respective one-month lows of $47.56 and
$45.20 after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the
return of more Nigerian crude aggravated concerns about a
worldwide glut.
"The market is catching its breath after the inventory
report which, as far as the oil market was concerned, stunk,"
said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
Brent crude settled down 20 cents, or 0.42 percent,
at $47.86 per barrel. U.S. crude settled down 8 cents, or
0.17 percent, at $45.64 per barrel.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher as investors focused
instead on next week's expected interest rate increase by the
Federal Reserve, with benchmark 10-year yields last
at 2.195 percent compared to 2.180 percent late Wednesday.
The dollar's gains pushed gold prices lower. Spot gold
prices were last down 0.63 percent at $1,278.30 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London, Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed, Dion Rabouin, Julia Simon and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in
New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)