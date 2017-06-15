GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs

* Wall St lower, hit by energy shares, tech
* Dollar rises after data backs further Fed tightening
* Three BoE policymakers vote for rate hike
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed
aftermath
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 15 Stock indexes around the world
fell on Thursday as technology shares resumed their recent
sell-off, while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the
United States and Britain pushed up the dollar.
Energy stocks also fell as high global inventories pressured
oil prices.
Investors have been selling tech shares, which have led
market gains this year. The S&P 500 technology index
ended down 0.5 percent, but well off its lows for the day.
The tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish
research comments. The S&P energy index lost 0.7
percent.
"The fundamentals in general still look favorable for tech.
What we've seen, though, are some downgrades that are based on
the fact that some ran up too quickly... and it has engendered a
lot of fire sales in the tech industry," said Bucky Hellwig,
senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham,
Alabama.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.66 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 21,359.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.46
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,432.46 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,165.50.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down
0.3 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
fell 0.8 percent.
Wednesday's interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve,
along with its signal that another hike could follow this year,
also weighed on stocks.
While the hike was widely expected, some investors said the
central bank's tone was more hawkish and that raised concern
about the pace of U.S. economic growth.
"Monetary policy got hawkish," said John Augustine, chief
investment officer at Huntington National Bank in Columbus,
Ohio.
In a sign that the squeeze on consumers may get tighter
before long, three Bank of England policymakers voted to raise
rates, against five who preferred keeping rates on hold.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 7-1 vote in favor of
no change.
The dollar rose to its highest in more than two weeks as
solid readings on the U.S. economy helped strengthen the case
for the Fed to continue tightening.
The number of Americans filing unemployment claims fell more
than expected last week, suggesting slack in the labor market
was shrinking, and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions
survey for June beat expectations after a strong reading in
May.
The reports followed weak U.S. inflation data on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major peers, was last up 0.6 percent, and rose as
high as 97.557, its highest since May 30.
The stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data also boosted
most U.S. Treasury yields, while traders weighed the hawkish
Federal Reserve and Bank of England signals.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at
2.160 percent, up from 2.138 percent late Wednesday.
On Wednesday, benchmark yields hit 2.103 percent, their
lowest since Nov. 10. The surprisingly weak inflation and other
data overshadowed the Fed's rate hike.
Brent crude settled down 8 cents at $46.92 a barrel,
while U.S. crude settled down 27 cents at $44.46, after
touching a six-month low of $44.32 a barrel.
The stronger dollar weighed on gold, which hit a three-week
low. Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,254.05 an ounce.
