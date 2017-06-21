GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by weak oil; Treasury yield curve flattens

(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in advisory line. This
* Shares dragged lower by financial, energy sectors
* U.S. crude prices hit 10-month lows
* U.S. Treasury yield curve narrowest in nearly a decade
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 21 Declines in financial and
energy shares sent U.S. and European equity markets lower on
Wednesday, weighed down in part by U.S. crude prices at 10-month
lows, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in
nearly a decade.
The U.S. S&P 500 financial sector closed down 0.8
percent while the European Stoxx Europe 600 Financial Services
index closed down 1.3 percent.
The financial sector fell as the U.S. Treasury yield curve
held near 10-year lows, with European financials were punished
by heavy losses from British subprime lender Provident Financial
Plc.
Flattening in the yield curve, or the narrowing in the
difference between short- and long-term yields, can weigh on
banks' profitability.
A drop in U.S. crude prices to a 10-month low of $42.05 per
barrel and a decline in benchmark Brent crude to a seven-month
low of $44.35 per barrel pressured energy shares on nagging
fears about global oversupply.
The U.S. Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend of weaker equity
indexes, rising on gains in biotechnology stocks.
"Because people are seeing oil lower as another harbinger of
lower inflation, a lot of other cyclicals (besides energy
stocks) aren't doing well," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners in
Huntersville, North Carolina.
The price of oil has dropped more than 20 percent so far
this year, its weakest performance in the first six months since
1997.
Brent crude settled down $1.20, or 2.61 percent, at
$44.82 per barrel. U.S. crude settled down 98 cents, or
2.25 percent, at $42.53 per barrel.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 0.66 points, or 0.14
percent, at 465.63.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 57.11
points, or 0.27 percent, at 21,410.03. The S&P 500 closed
down 1.42 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,435.61. The Nasdaq
Composite ended up 45.92 points, or 0.74 percent, at
6,233.95.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.23 percent at 1,527.15.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 95.2 basis points, the narrowest
since December 2007, as investors evaluated hawkish Federal
Reserve policy and deteriorating inflation measures.
Five-year note yields, which are highly sensitive
to rate policy, rose to a four-week high of 1.80 percent on
Tuesday.
Thirty-year bond yields, which are largely
driven by future expectations of growth and inflation, meanwhile
dropped to 2.72 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Nov. 9.
"I think the market may be pricing in a little higher odds
of another rate hike before the end of the year, and that is
helping drive some of the flattening,” said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.2 percent
at 97.573. That put it below a one-month high of 97.871 reached
on Tuesday.
Gold prices rose after sliding to a five-week low in the
previous session. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2
percent at $1,245.80.
