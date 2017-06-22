GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as oil gets slight bounce

* European shares flat, Wall Street modestly higher
* Oil bounces off 10-month lows; crude glut still weighs
* Yield curve steepens slightly
(Updates with close of U.S. markets)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 22 World stock markets edged
higher on Thursday, buoyed by a modest rebound in oil prices
after the commodity hit 10-month lows, while the U.S. yield
curve managed to stall its recent flattening.
Brent edged up from November lows hit in the prior session,
when U.S. crude hit its lowest intraday level since August 2016,
but sentiment remained negative as a supply glut has persisted
despite OPEC-led cuts to output.
U.S. crude settled up 0.5 percent at $42.47 per
barrel and Brent settled up 0.9 percent at $45.22 on
the day.
"I would not be surprised if it breaks down, considering
momentum is still in that direction as well as supply concerns
that didn’t really change overnight," said Andres Garcia-Amaya,
CEO at Zoe Financial in New York.
"It could carry lower and I wouldn’t be surprised if it
breaks $40, but to go down below where it was before there would
have to be much stronger downward pressure than just supply."
With the gains, the energy sector in Europe remained
under pressure, down 0.3 percent, but managed to close well off
earlier lows. The index is down nearly 2 percent on the week and
is on track for its fifth straight weekly drop.
Those declines weighed on European shares and U.S. energy
shares gave up earlier gains to close 0.1 percent lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.74 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 21,397.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.11
points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,434.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,236.69.
Healthcare was up 1.1 percent as the best
performing group on Wall Street after Senate Republicans
unveiled a draft bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.05
percent to snap a two-session skid and MSCI's gauge of stocks
across the globe gained 0.11 percent.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20
percent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at
the end of the year after the initial OPEC-led production cut.
Oil's decline has hurt energy stocks and curbed investor
expectations for higher inflation that would enable major
central banks to pursue tighter monetary policies.
Subdued inflation and concerns about the outlook for world
growth when the U.S. Federal Reserve is raising interest rates
have led to a flattening in bond yield curves.
The gap between yields on U.S. five-year notes and 30-year
bonds on Wednesday narrowed to 94.9 basis points,
holding near its smallest since December 2007. The curve
steepened slightly to 95.7 basis points on Thursday, suggesting
the flattening of the yield curve this week was stalling.
A flattening yield curve is often viewed as a negative
economic indicator. It shows concern about the future pace of
growth and inflation, because buyers of long-dated debt would
demand higher yields if they expected higher costs.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price
to yield 2.1494 percent, from 2.155 percent late on Wednesday.
The dollar index fell 0.02 percent, with the euro
down 0.15 percent to $1.1149.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Nick Zieminski)