GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance as dollar weakness lifts oil

* Dollar falls after data on factory, services activity
* Weaker greenback lifts slumping oil
* Energy, housing stocks help lift Wall Street
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on
Friday to end the week with a slight gain as a drop in the
dollar helped boost slumping oil prices.
The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as
preliminary data on U.S. factory and services activities in June
fell short of analyst forecasts, stoking doubts about U.S.
economic growth for the rest of 2017.
That drop in the greenback helped crude oil pull away from
10-month lows, although prices were still set for their worst
first-half performance since 1997. On the week, both Brent and
WTI crude have lost nearly 4 percent.
"Overall, the market is saying it would be nice to have a
little more strength in the energy sector but the economy is
doing OK without it," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"At the consumer level, cheap gasoline is not a bad thing
and this is all translating into the lower inflation. Maybe that
is part of the reason why the dollar is as soft as it is."
U.S. crude settled up 0.6 percent at $43.01 per
barrel and Brent settled up 0.7 percent at $45.54 on
the day.
The climb in crude helped lift energy stocks on Wall Street,
with the group up 0.8 percent.
The U.S. dollar briefly managed to recoup some of its
declines after economic data showed new U.S. single-family home
sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an
all-time high. The PHLX housing index advanced 0.6
percent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.53 points, or
0.01 percent, to 21,394.76, the S&P 500 gained 3.8
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,438.3 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,265.25.
The slide in energy prices in recent weeks has worsened the
outlook for inflation, creating a problem for the world's major
central banks as they attempt to normalize interest rates after
years of ultra-loose policy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.28
percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.19 percent to close out the week up 0.2
percent.
The dollar index fell 0.34 percent, with the euro
up 0.41 percent to $1.1196.
The dollar had hit a one-month high on Tuesday following
comments with a hawkish tone from Fed officials, including New
York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric
Rosengren. But it has been stuck in a tight range since and is
up slightly on the week.
Earlier on Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
said the central bank should wait on any further rate increases
until inflation is reliably heading to the Fed's 2-percent
target. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said failure to
hike U.S. rates could mean missing inflation and employment
goals that could cause a recession.
The lower dollar also helped boost gold prices, but the
prospect of further interest rate rises in the United States
limited gains.
Spot gold added 0.4 percent to $1,255.13 an ounce.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.59 percent to $1,256.80 an
ounce.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)