GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil plummets to $29/bbl, dragging world stocks lower

* Oil slumps to $29 per barrel a day after brief reprieve
* European, U.S. stocks slide 2 percent or more
* All 30 Dow stocks, 10 S&P sectors close in the red
* Gold, bond prices rise on safe-haven buying
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Oil prices plummeted to $29 a
barrel on Friday on the impending resumption of Iranian oil
exports into an already flooded market as international
sanctions against the country are lifted, dragging equity
indexes around the world sharply lower.
Skittish investors snapped up gold and other safe-haven
assets amid fears of a global economic slowdown, coupled with
concerns about a potential credit default as lower commodity
prices make payments by creditors in emerging markets difficult.
Major stock indexes in Europe and on Wall Street closed down
more than 2 percent, while global crude oil benchmark Brent
slumped more than 6 percent to settle below $29 a barrel,
capping a 13 percent decline for the week.
"We're seeing the final capitulation," said Tina Byles
Williams, chief investment officer at FIS Group in Philadelphia,
which oversees about $4.4 billion in assets.
Williams said crude could hit $20 a barrel, a price analysts
at Goldman Sachs have said may be needed to accelerate a
slowdown in drilling and return global oil inventories to a
supply-demand balance that would allow prices to rise.
The risk is that a creditor faced with declining revenues
and higher payment costs because of a stronger dollar on its
dollar-denominated debt sparks a default, Williams said.
"If that dollar-denominated debt went to finance commodity
projects, then that's obviously quite a toxic brew," she said.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note briefly
fell below 2 percent for the first time since October as
retreating oil and stock prices underpinned demand for assets
perceived as safer. Bond yields and prices move inversely.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
1.6 percent at $1,090.70 an ounce.
The December futures contract on the federal funds
rate surged to its highest since October, implying the Federal
Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. interest rates only one more
time this year.
The Fed raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade
in December and signaled they expected four rate hikes in 2016.
In Europe, yields on euro zone debt fell as slumping oil
prices eroded inflation expectations and raised the prospect
that the European Central Bank will again ease monetary policy.
Minutes from the ECB's December meeting released on Thursday
showed the bank sees scope for further cuts to its deposit rate
as inflation risks missing already lowered forecasts.
German 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 0.48 percent
, back to levels seen before the ECB meeting on
Dec. 3 when it cut rates and extended its bond-buying scheme.
The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note
fell to 2.0347 percent.
The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all sank
against the U.S. dollar on the back of another slide in Chinese
stock markets and the slide in oil. But the dollar fell against
both the euro and yen.
World stock markets posted their third week of losses.
European shares fell to their lowest since December 2014, hit by
losses in commodity-related stocks after BHP Billiton
announced a $7.2 billion write-down on its U.S. shale assets.
BHP shed 6.4 percent, one of the biggest decliners on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which closed down
2.8 percent. MSCI's all-country world stock index
fell 1.8 percent to levels last seen in July
2013.
BROAD SELLOFF
On Wall Street, the selloff was broad, with all 10 major S&P
500 sectors in the red and all 30 components of the Dow
industrials lower. The beaten-down energy sector fell
2.9 percent, the second-biggest declining sector on the S&P 500.
More than one-fifth of S&P 500 stocks touched 52-week lows
as the benchmark index slid to lows last seen in October 2014.
"Investors are scared to death," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
Topping investor concerns is a possible hard landing in
China, the world's second-largest economy, that drags the rest
of the world into recession, Orlando said.
Other concerns include the dollar's strength, the pace of
rate increases planned this year by the Fed and a manufacturing
recession, besides plunging oil prices, he said.
"It's not giving anyone any confidence because to me at
least it resembles a bad reality show on television," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 390.97 points,
or 2.39 percent, to 15,988.08. The S&P 500 slid 41.55
points, or 2.16 percent, to 1,880.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 126.59 points, or 2.74 percent, to 4,488.42.
Crude tumbled on a further decline in the Chinese stock
market and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iran's crude
exports deepened fears of a prolonged supply glut.
Both of China's major stock indexes shed
more than 3 percent, raising questions about Beijing's ability
to halt a sell-off that has now reached 18 percent since the
beginning of the year.
U.S. crude futures settled down 5.7 percent at $29.42
a barrel after sliding to a low of $29.13. The March Brent
contract settled 6.3 percent lower at $28.94.
