GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as slower China growth boosts stimulus hopes

* Stocks rise around the globe after China growth data

* Brent crude rises on Chinese fuel demand, U.S. oil futures fall

* Dollar rises vs safe-haven yen (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 19 Global equity markets on Tuesday snapped back from a rout at the start of the year after data showing weak economic growth in China prompted speculation Beijing would boost stimulus efforts, but a renewed drop in U.S. oil prices raised a cautionary flag.

Stock markets from Asia to Europe and on Wall Street jumped on Chinese gross domestic product data that showed the slowest growth last year in a quarter century.

Shares in Europe rose more than 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.6 percent.

But major U.S. stock indexes posted gains of less than 1 percent as U.S. crude prices slid under $29 a barrel. The International Energy Agency, which advises developed countries on energy policy, said the market should remain oversupplied this year and weaker prices could lie ahead.

The prospect of oil tumbling further has reminded investors of the financial crisis in 2008 when many financial stocks cratered and their prices never recovered to former levels, Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management LLC in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the markets end up today," Meckler said. "But you're just having this testing of what the bottom on energy is and no one knows the impact of a complete collapse the energy industry would have on U.S. equity prices."

MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.3 percent to 1,309.46.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.98 points, or 0.57 percent, to 16,079.06. The S&P 500 added 10.05 points, or 0.53 percent, to 1,890.38 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 23.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,511.77.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose, while the U.S. futures contract slid, though the price of both remained within 30 cents of each other. The U.S. contract did not settle on Monday, a public holiday in the U.S. market.

Brent crude futures traded up 2.8 percent at $29.34 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent at $29.14. Earlier they had touched an intra-day high of $30.21.

The dollar rose modestly as investor risk appetite improved on the expectation of further stimulus in China and rising Brent crude prices. Chinese oil demand likely hit a record in 2015, helping bolster the global oil benchmark.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major trading currencies, gained 0.22 percent, propelled largely by gains against the yen. The dollar added 0.43 percent against the Japanese currency, moving to 117.81 yen.

Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.06 percent to $1.0897.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury note fell 6/32 in price to lift its yield to 2.0539 percent.

Top-rated German bond yields rose as investors favored riskier assets, such as stocks. The price of 10-year German bonds, viewed as a safer haven in times of market turmoil, fell and their yield rose to 0.48 percent. Bond prices and yields move inversely.

U.S. gold for February delivery fell 0.47 percent to $1,085.60 an ounce. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by James Dalgleish)