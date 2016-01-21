GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, stocks climb; Draghi remarks raise stimulus hopes

* U.S. stocks climb in afternoon trading
* Oil rebounds after hovering near 12-year lows
* Dollar up against euro after Draghi remarks
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 21 Oil prices and global equity
markets rebounded on Thursday, following a turbulent few days
that wiped trillions of dollars off asset values, though it was
unclear whether the vigorous selling action had come to an end.
Remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
earlier in the day raised hopes for further monetary stimulus
and helped buoy the markets.
U.S. stocks were up in afternoon trading, led by gains in
telecommunications, energy and consumer discretionary shares.
European markets ended higher, while major Asian bourses
finished lower.
The MSCI All Country World Index gained 0.68
percent to 359.74, a day after a drop pushed it beyond a
20-percent decline threshold that indicated it was in a bear
market.
That index has shed 11 percent over the past 15 trading
days, and volatility has spiked amid investor concern over weak
growth and overvalued equity markets. Market participants had
been looking for a notable selloff to suggest a massive dumping
of positions had taken place, and Wednesday's dramatic action in
the markets looked like it to some.
Europe's pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index jumped
2.1 percent.
The euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar after the
ECB's Draghi hinted of additional stimulus measures as early as
March as economic risks had grown.
He cited concerns over China and emerging markets,
volatility in financial and commodity markets and geopolitical
risks, and said the tumult would prompt a March review of
monetary policy. The euro fell below $1.08
for the first time in two weeks during his speech.
Oil rebounded after falling to a more-than-12-year low the
previous day. U.S. crude futures were up 4.3 percent to
$29.55 per barrel. On Wednesday, U.S. crude futures fell to
their lowest since September 2003.
Crude oil prices, which have dropped more than 25 percent
since the start of the year, have been a key driver of a recent
cross-asset rout.
"The underlying focus is still on oil because people are
looking at the transmission mechanism to the real economy of
lower oil prices," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
"Lower oil prices are maybe great for the consumer, but not
unilaterally good for the U.S economy."
U.S. Treasury debt yields edged lower in choppy trading,
weighed by concerns over volatility in oil and global stock
markets.
As of 2:15 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 83.24 points, or 0.53 percent, to 15,849.98, the S&P 500
had gained 5.08 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,864.41 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 5.30 points, or 0.12
percent, to 4,466.39.
A 3 percent slump in Chinese stocks gave Asia another
bruising.
MSCI's 23-country emerging market index notched a 6-1/2 year
low and Russia's rouble tanked almost 5 percent at one
point as it set a record low against the dollar for a second day
running.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York,
Marc Jones in London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)