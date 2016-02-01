GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks retreat after grim China data, oil plummets

(Updates to afternoon, adds quote, changes prices)
* U.S., European stocks dip on weaker euro zone, China data
* Japan bond yields plunge to record low; 2-yr at -0.10 pct
* Oil fades after recent gains
By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Global markets got February off
to a cautious start on Monday following a rocky January, with
stocks and oil falling in the wake of weak manufacturing reports
around the world.
U.S. and European stocks fell. Disappointing euro zone
manufacturing data dovetailed with the fastest contraction in
China's giant factory sector in over three years, and U.S.
manufacturing sentiment remained weak.
Those surveys showed the new year began much as the old one
ended, with too much capacity chasing too little demand. The
U.S. Institute for Supply Management showed a bit of
stabilization, but its sentiment survey was still below 50, the
demarcation line for expansion versus contraction.
"The contraction in manufacturing is ongoing but no longer
getting worse," said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG
Investment Research in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.25 percent to
16,425.55, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 percent to 1,936.26 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07 percent to 4,610.58.
Oil prices, the other major factor influencing markets this
year, also fell. U.S. crude was down more than 6 percent
to $31.50, resuming a downtrend that had been interrupted
recently on hopes for production cuts. Brent dipped as
well, falling 5.3 percent to $34.07 a barrel.
"China is the last standing consumer of oil outside of the
U.S. The problem is that everyone is relying on them," said Carl
Larry, director of business development at Frost & Sullivan in
Houston.
"As long as we keep in this scenario where China is the only
real consumer to pick up the pace, we're going to see moves
lower every time China has an issue with their economy."
Crude had jumped last week after Russian energy officials
said Saudi Arabia had made proposals to manage output and was
ready to talk. But a senior OPEC source told a Saudi Arabian
newspaper Monday it was too early to talk a meeting to stem the
persistent drop in prices amid a world glut.
Friday's surprise move by Japan to cut interest rates to
negative levels continued to provide support for bonds. Japanese
government bond yields hit record lows, and bets the European
Central Bank will cut its rates again next month also sent
German five-year bond yields to all-time lows.
In the United States, however, bond prices were lower, with
the 10-year benchmark yield rising to 1.95 percent.
The yen was steady at around 121.07 to the dollar and
131.95 to the euro. Friday's BoJ move set off its
biggest one-day fall - roughly 2 percent - in over a year.
MSCI's 46-country All World share index,
which lost over 6 percent last month in its worst start to a
year since 2008, edged higher, gaining 0.3 percent.
Chinese stocks slipped more than 1 percent
after the weak data strengthened calls for more stimulus.
(Additional reporting by Lucia Mutikani in Washington, and
Marius Zaharia, Karolin Schaps and Jemima Kelly; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)