GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend losses on fears over global growth, banks

* Stock indexes extend decline to third straight day
* Index of top European shares hits lowest since Sept '13
* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields touch 1-yr lows
* U.S. crude price hits nearly three-week low
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Stock indexes worldwide tumbled
for the third straight session on Tuesday on fears of slowing
global growth, with particular concern around the health of the
banking sector, while oil prices plunged to multi-week lows.
The European banking index ended 4 percent lower
after sinking 5.6 percent on Monday on fears of worsening bank
profitability and capital strength from sustained low interest
rates.
Deutsche Bank shares fell 4.3 percent after
slumping 9.5 percent on Monday on concerns about its ability to
maintain bond payments. Shares of U.S. banks also stumbled, with
the S&P financial index last down 0.9 percent.
Beaten-down U.S. energy shares also fell further, with the
S&P energy index last down 3.6 percent. The decline came
after U.S. stocks had lost more than 1 percent Monday.
"We're starting to feel some of the knock on effects from
energy and distress in those markets," said Steven Baffico,
chief executive officer at Four Wood Capital Partners in New
York.
"Over the last couple of days, that's spread into the
financial system. It's difficult to find a lot of momentum to
the upside for any sustained period of time," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index slumped but was off its lowest
level since Sept. 2013, which was touched earlier in the
session.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last down 3.02 points, or 0.84
percent, at 357.79.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last down 24.07
points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,002.98. The S&P 500 was
down 4.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,849.43. The Nasdaq
Composite was down 19.34 points, or 0.45 percent, at
4,264.42.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index settled down 1.6 percent
at 1,219.82.
Oil prices sank, with benchmark Brent crude prices falling
to their lowest in two weeks and U.S. crude prices falling below
$28 a barrel to their lowest in just under three weeks.
Forecasts for more growth in U.S. crude stockpiles and weak
demand forecasts contributed to the plunge.
Brent crude was last down $2.12, or 6.45 percent, at
$30.76 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.30, or 4.38
percent, at $28.39 per barrel.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes,
known for their relative safety, extended Monday's declines to
hit 1.682 percent, their lowest in a year. The notes were last
up 3/32 in price to yield 1.7226, from a yield of 1.735 percent
late Monday.
Gold, another safe-haven asset, rose in price and was just
below the 7 1/2-month high struck the previous day.
The U.S. dollar extended Monday's drop against the
safe-haven Japanese yen, hitting its lowest against the yen
since Nov. 2014 of 114.205 yen. The concerns also caused the
Mexican peso to hit an all-time low against the dollar.
"Markets were very risk-averse out of the gate this week,
and it's continued today," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.
Spot gold prices were last up $4.75, or 0.40 percent,
at $1,195.51 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, Tariro Mzezewa in New
York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)